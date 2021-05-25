What better way for students interested in the construction trades to learn than to actually build a home?
That theory is being tested now at Liberty High School.
Raising the roof on high school trades training, a partnership between Liberty High School in Academy District 20 and the nonprofit Careers in Construction Colorado celebrated the start of a home build project April 28 on the Liberty campus.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers joined faculty, staff, students and local industry partners for a ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking ceremony for a 1,400-square-foot, three bedroom, two-bath house to be built by Liberty students. The house will be built on-site at the school and then moved to a residential location to house a local family.
This and other recent, new high school learning opportunities are addressing high demand for trained professionals in the construction field. Experienced industry providers work with educators to provide hands-on learning opportunities like the home project. Students learn trade skills in carpentry, electrical, plumbing and OSHA-10 safety, according to the CICC website.
The home build is projected to take up to two years to complete. Once finished, the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs will move that house and students will begin building a second home. More schools are set to build homes in the near future.
“Our goal with the home-build projects and with CICC as a whole is to encourage students to explore the possibilities that a career in construction could hold for them. These students will graduate from high school with firsthand experience on a job site, dealing with the intricacies of trade operations and the many steps to building a home. As a homebuilder, I can tell you, that’s huge!” said George Hess, CICC’s chairman, in a statement.
Launched at Liberty High School in 2019, the CICC program has 34 students. Using the Home Builders Institute’s Pre-Apprenticeship Certified Training curriculum, students learn basic and more specified construction and trade skills. The curriculum empowers instructors to adjust the pace to fit each student’s unique needs and abilities to master skills.
“I love watching the students grow into their own; watching them get wide-eyed and excited to tackle their next steps with confidence, workplace ready skillsets and certifications ... a great starting point/plan after high school,” said Matt Fackelman, LHS instructor.
Liberty junior Hailey Baratti, who joined the program at the start of the 2020-21 school year, said her favorite part of the CICC class is that it gives her the option to focus on skillsets she wants to grow.
“For example, I’ve been working on learning how to use and assemble a CNC X-carve while others are working on building stairs and shelving units,” Baratti said. “Even if you aren’t looking to work on a construction site swinging a hammer or pouring concrete, this class could still be for you because that is only a small part of what Building Construction at Liberty High School teaches.”
Liberty joins three other Colorado Springs schools that are also building homes: Coronado High School, The MiLL (“Manufacturing Industry Learning Lab” — a training center on the vocational education campus that serves Peyton, Mesa Ridge and Widefield), and James Irwin Charter’s Power Technical school.
Students who participate earn valuable skills for post-graduation careers, Fackelman said. “This program provides students with an ecosystem to successfully and immediately step into a post-secondary career path.”