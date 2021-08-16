There is some confusion around the exact position Brad Roberts will play in Air Force’s backfield this year. Even for Roberts.
He played tailback as a freshman. He was a fullback last year in a breakout sophomore campaign. He’s listed as the top tailback on the depth chart. He’s playing fullback in practice.
“Right now I’m at fullback,” Roberts said. “I’m staying at fullback, I think. But there’s plays where I go to tailback.
“I think I’m fullback. But honestly, I’m not too sure.”
The thing is, it doesn’t really matter. Air Force’s offense constantly shifts around positions and responsibilities in its backfield, motioning before the snap and utilizing different formations and personnel groups with virtually each play. If you’re lining up as a fullback, tailback or slot receiver you could wind up blocking, taking a handoff or running wide for a sweep or as a pitch man.
“I was a little bit skeptical about moving to fullback,” Roberts said when reflecting on a shortened sophomore season that saw him run for a team-high 461 yards and five touchdowns in just four games. “But just seeing how much space you have at fullback and getting a whole field vision, I feel like I’m more of a north-to-south runner vs. east to west, and I feel like the fullback gives me the best chance to have an opportunity to capitalize on it.”
The way Air Force uses its fullback hasn’t so much evolved over time but rather adjusted with each player. Power runners Shayne Davern and D.J. Johnson shared the position from 2014-16, combining for 33 touchdowns. In short yardage or near the goal line, they were always safe bets to get the ball.
Tailback Jacobi Owens moved to fullback midway through his junior year and posted four games with 135-plus yards from the spot over the next eight games as he helped the Falcons to the Mountain West championship game.
Other styles have followed, from the bulldozing Cole Fagan to the shifty Timothy Jackson and the hulking Taven Birdow, who fell somewhere in between the two.
“Coaching is finding guys that are the best football players — at least you identify as having the potential to be really good football players — and I think you have to mold your systems accordingly,” coach Troy Calhoun said.
With Roberts carrying the bulk of the load at fullback last year, 50% of Air Force’s running plays went to its fullbacks while the quarterback and the tailbacks/receivers each had 25%. Over the past three years the distribution has been 44% fullbacks, 30% tailbacks/receivers and 26% quarterbacks. The year prior to that, with run-first quarterback Arion Worthman and the electric Timothy McVey at tailback, the fullbacks received the ball just 29% of the carries with the quarterbacks taking 39% and the tailbacks/receivers 32%.
“Obviously I would love to have 20-25 carries (per game),” said Roberts, a high school track standout who ran an 11.1-second 100-yard dash and also competed in the 200, relays and shot put — after putting on weight to play fullback he is still clocking a 4.56 40-yard dash. “But we have a lot of skill guys who can carry the ball. If they start keying on me or anybody else, we’ll change it up and give somebody else a turn.”
Roberts arrived at Air Force via Ralston Valley High School in Arvada. His father, John, was a quarterback at Northern Colorado who spent time with the Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins and in the World League of American Football with the Barcelona Dragons.
It was his father who strongly encouraged Air Force, wanting his son to have a solid foundation after experiencing the uncertain and temporary nature of professional football. Brad wasn’t immediately convinced.
“I could never see myself in the military, but after coming here and seeing the type of man that all these cadets turn into, I wanted to go after that,” Roberts said.
He also didn’t envision himself as a fullback. And he’s still not totally sure that he is. But it’s worked out so far.
Note
Timothy Jackson, commonly known as Duval, remains a senior at the academy but is not a part of the football team. Calhoun would not comment on the reasons for Jackson’s departure, saying only that he’s not on the roster. A source indicated Jackson left the team during the 2020 season but wanted to depart quietly.
