Bee Vradenburg Foundation will welcome arts advocate and artist Claire Swinford as its new executive director.
Swinford, currently executive director at Downtown Ventures at Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, will begin her new position Jan. 11. The foundation invests in and supports nonprofit arts organizations and artists in the Pikes Peak region. She will succeed David Siegel, who recently announced his new role as executive director at Ent Center for the Arts at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
The timing coincides with the recent release of Arts Vision 2030, the new 10-year cultural plan for the Pikes Peak region.
"I'm pretty thrilled," Swinford said. "The plan is a clarion call for work that needs to be done in making the Pikes Peak region's art community more diverse, equitable and inclusive. It resonates with the Bee Vradenburg's board of trustees. I can make a positive move forward in helping the foundation fund the arts community in such a way that it becomes more diverse, equitable and diverse over time."
Her Downtown Ventures resume includes the annual Art on the Streets exhibit, Conejos Mural Project and Virtual First Fridays, created to help sustain galleries during the pandemic.
Swinford has lived in the Springs for more than two decades, and graduated from The Colorado Springs School and Whitworth University in Spokane, Wash. She's also a narrative figure painter whose works have recently been exhibited at Kreuser Gallery, Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, The Modbo and S.P.Q.R. Experiential Art Space and Studio Gallery.
