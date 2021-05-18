BYE YOUR SIDE — Autism Therapy Services launched in Colorado Springs this month.
As the organization’s seventh location, BYE YOUR SIDE Colorado Springs continues to expand its reach to help children and families with autism. The 8415 Explorer Drive office opened May 3.
When BYE YOUR SIDE opened its first Illinois location in 2009, the prevalence rate of autism in children was about one in 150, according to Brad Balduf, the CEO and co-founder of the organization. In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an estimated 1 in 54 children in the United States have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
“I enjoy starting businesses, and I saw this as a community that dramatically need help,” Balduf said. “And I took at as a challenge and a responsibility in some ways.”
With the rise in diagnoses, BYE YOUR SIDE opened to offer more services for individuals and families with autism. The first location in the Chicago area received such an overwhelming response that the organization opened four more locations in the region. The expansion didn’t stop there.
“One of our executive team members is based in the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia,” Balduf said. “So we decided to expand our reach in Norcross. We opened that center in the early part of summer 2020.”
The Norcross, Ga., location also received so much interest and demand that BYE YOUR SIDE is opening another location in Snellville, Ga. BYE YOUR SIDE was growing across two states now, and Balduf and his team wanted to continue expanding. They chose Colorado Springs as its first western location.
“We are thrilled to open our new facility and help families with children and young adults on the autism spectrum,” Balduf said in a press release announcing the new facility. “We are fortunate to have so many talented employees in our IL operations relocate to the Colorado Springs area to provide immediate assistance.”
BYE YOUR SIDE offers various services and therapies to help individuals with autism communicate and interact with their environment. The organization offers diagnostic evaluations to identify autism and other developmental disorders as well as free consultations. While the organization services all ages of individuals with developmental disorders, the majority of BYE YOUR SIDE’s clients are between 1 and 17 years old.
When a child or family starts working with BYE YOUR SIDE, they have access to services like speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, and feeding therapy. BYE YOUR SIDE also offers applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy.
“It’s [ABA therapy] a science of looking at behaviors that we want to increase and decreasing behaviors that could be impeding them from learning or hurting them in some way,” Sami Baker, the director of ABA Delivery at BYE YOUR SIDE, said. “You’re interacting in a way that that helps encourage the child to learn certain skills and help them grow to be a successful and independent individual.”
Children work with therapists at BYE YOUR SIDE at the center with the goal of helping them be able to practice the same skills at home. Since 2009, the organization has helped countless individuals. Balduf and Baker agree it’s the everyday miracles and positive experiences that motivate them each day they’re working.
“It’s tough to come in the office in the morning and not smile, because you see these kids that are accomplishing things that we take for granted,” Balduf said. “It’s monumental and everybody celebrates it together.
“We’re not doing it for just one or two kids,” Balduf said. “We’re doing it for a lot of children. It’s very, very rewarding.”
The Colorado Springs center has a board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA) and registered behavior technicians (RBTs) on staff to offer ABA therapy. The center is in the process of developing its occupational and speech therapy services and will offer it soon. The organization also plans to bring BYE YOUR SIDE Academy, its school readiness program, to the area.
Families interested in services offered at BYE YOUR SIDE can visit their website, byyoursideac.com, or call 719-900-5690 to schedule a free in-person consultation at the new office.
During the initial visit, the therapists will meet with the family to understand their needs and how they can best help. The family will receive a tour of the facility and meet the staff that will be working with them each day.