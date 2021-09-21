WEDNESDAY
$1000 Karaoke Contest — 8-11 p.m., Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.
FRIDAY
Music Under the Mountains — With Double Muffin, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Patio, next to Ted's Montana Grill, The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1685 Briargate Blvd.; tinyurl.com/ympnh97a.
SATURDAY
Latina Voices — Showcasing the successes and talents of southern Colorado Latinas, 10 a.m.-noon, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; tinyurl.com/9z4tj72w.
Paint Your Pet's Portrait — 1-4 p.m., Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd., $75. Registration required: academyframesco.com.
MONDAY
Get On Board — Connecting community organizations seeking skilled volunteers, passionate community trustees and board members to those ready to serve, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Registration: leadershippikespeak.org/getonboard.
OCT. 1
Music Under the Mountains — With John Wise and His Tribe, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Patio, next to Ted's Montana Grill, The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1685 Briargate Blvd.; tinyurl.com/ympnh97a.
OCT. 12
Innkeeper Dinner — To benefit Lutheran Family Services, 5-8 p.m., Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road, $85. Reservations required: lfsrm.org/event/innkeeper.
OCT. 14
Griffith's Kitchen Gala Comedy Fundraiser — 6 p.m., Marriott Hotel, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $75. Reservations required: griffithcenters.org/gkgala2021.
THROUGH OCT. 16
Farm & Art Summer Markets — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road; farmandartmarket.com.
THROUGH DEC. 21
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd; goodcompanybar.com.
THROUGH DEC. 29
Karaoke — 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Live Music — 8 p.m. Fridays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80919 or 80920 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.