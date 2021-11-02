THURSDAY
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Committee Essentials Meeting — 5-6:30 p.m., SCWCC Office, 2424 Garden of the Gods Road. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4eedmcwy.
FRIDAY
Gilmore Family Duo — 9 p.m., Cleats Bar and Grill West, 6624 Delmonico Drive; facebook.com/cleatsbar.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
CHOICES Rocky Mountain Christmas Boutique — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park; Teresa Diamond, 719-502-1501, info@whatchoices.com.
NOV. 11
In Vino Veritas for Veterans — With wine and hors d’oeuvres to benefit National Veterans Vocational Village, 7-9 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $65. Reservations required: 719-488-3019.
NOV. 13-14
TECO Model Train Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 14, Chapel Hills Mall Event Center, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $7, free for ages 11 and younger when accompanied by an adult; tecoshow.org.
THROUGH DEC. 21
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd; goodcompanybar.com.
THROUGH DEC. 29
Karaoke — 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Live Music — 8 p.m. Fridays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80919 or 80920 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.