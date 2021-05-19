Friday
Third Friday Outdoor Reception Military & First Responder Appreciation Show — With artwork, vendors and BBQ, 3-7 p.m., Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; 265-6694.
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., The Great British Food Co., 5905 Corporate Drive; 598-2802.
Saturday
Model Train Swap Meet — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $5, free for children younger than 12 when accompanied by an adult; tecoshow.org/tecoswap.htm.
June 6
Vitality 5K Walk — To benefit the Parkinson Association of the Rockies, 8 a.m. registration, walk starts at 9 a.m., John Venezia Park, 2555 Briargate Parkway, $40, $15 for ages 5-16, free for 4 and younger. Registration required: parkinsonrockies.org/vitality.
July 13-15
2021 Pro Football Camp Meet the Pros — Meet the current and former NFL athletes that will be coaching at the 2020 Pro Football Camp, 6:30-8 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill, 9475 Briar Village Point; profootballcamp.com.
Through Dec. 21
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd; 528-8877, goodcompanybar.com.
Through Dec. 25
Karaoke — 8 p.m. Saturdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; 528-8877, goodcompanybar.com.
Through Dec. 29
Garyoke — Karaoke with Gary, 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; 528-8877 goodcompanybar.com.
Through Dec. 31
Live Music — 8 p.m. Fridays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; 528-8877 goodcompanybar.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80919 or 80920 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.