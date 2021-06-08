THURSDAY
Country on the Courtyard Concert Series — With Dillion Finn, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
• • •
FRIDAY
Strummin’ in the Springs Concert Series — With The Martini Shot, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
• • •
JUNE 17
Country on the Courtyard Concert Series — With Cowboy Dave, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
• • •
JUNE 18
Colorado Springs Conservatory’s Music in the Park Concert Series — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Venezia Park, 3555 Briargate Parkway; coloradospringsconservatory.org.
• • •
JUNE 24
Country on the Courtyard Concert Series — With Ashlee and the Longshot Revival, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
• • •
JULY 1
Paint the Town Blues Series — With Dave Day and Route 61, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
Country on the Courtyard Concert Series — With Hickabee, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
• • •
JULY 8
Paint the Town Blues Series — With Take 2 Blues and the Soulcasters, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
Country on the Courtyard Concert Series — With Triple Nickel, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
• • •
JULY 13-15
2021 Pro Football Camp Meet the Pros — Meet the current and former NFL athletes that will be coaching at the 2020 Pro Football Camp, 6:30-8 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill, 9475 Briar Village Point; profootballcamp.com.
• • •
JULY 15
Paint the Town Blues Series — With Eef and the Blues Express, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
• • •
JULY 30
Colorado Springs Conservatory’s Music in the Park Concert Series — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Venezia Park, 3555 Briargate Parkway; coloradospringsconservatory.org.
• • •
THROUGH DEC. 21
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd; 528-8877, goodcompanybar.com.
• • •
THROUGH DEC. 25
Karaoke — 8 p.m. Saturdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; 528-8877, goodcompanybar.com.
• • •
THROUGH DEC. 29
Garyoke — Karaoke with Gary, 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; 528-8877 goodcompanybar.com.
• • •
THROUGH DEC. 31
Live Music — 8 p.m. Fridays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; 528-8877 goodcompanybar.com.
