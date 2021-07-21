TUESDAY
Medal of Honor Character Development Program Workshop — 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive. Registration required: tinyurl.com/hfvuyf2x.
• • •
JULY 30
Colorado Springs Conservatory’s Music in the Park Concert Series — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Venezia Park, 3555 Briargate Parkway; coloradospringsconservatory.org.
• • •
JULY 31
COS 150: Downtown Celebration — With parade, fan fest and more; coloradosprings.gov/COS150DowntownCelebration.
• • •
AUG. 7
A Walk for Survivors — To benefit Bakhita Mountain Home helping survivors of human trafficking, 8 a.m. check-in, walk starts at 9 a.m., Mount St. Francis, 2659 Parish View, $10. Registration required: bakhitamountainhome.org.
• • •
AUG. 8
Frank Waters/Gold Quill Awards Ceremony — Author Pam Houston, a Colorado resident, has received the Frank Waters Award by the Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District. “Colorado Springs: A Changing Landscape,” a soft-bound coffee-table book that includes photos of the city along with current photos of the same locations, has received the Gold Quill Award, 4-7 p.m., Colorado Springs Marriott, 5590 Tech Center Drive, $45. Reservations required by July 30; tinyurl.com/ereuf8j3.
• • •
AUG. 14
Northern Colorado Springs 6K and 10 K Walks — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8 a.m.-noon, with walk ending at 3 p.m., Fire Station No. 19, 2490 Research Parkway. Stollers can complete both walks, but will have trouble on dirt trails, wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 31
“How Do You See God?” — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
• • •
THROUGH OCT. 16
Farm & Art Summer Markets — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road; farmandartmarket.com.
• • •
THROUGH DEC. 21
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd; 528-8877, goodcompanybar.com.
• • •
THROUGH DEC. 29
Karaoke — 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; 528-8877, goodcompanybar.com.
• • •
THROUGH DEC. 31
Live Music — 8 p.m. Fridays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; 528-8877 goodcompanybar.com.
