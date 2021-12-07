SATURDAY
TRE’s Drive-Thru Santa’s Workshop — Remain in your vehicle and see Santa’s elves, Santa and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Resource Exchange, 6385 Corporate Drive, $10 per car to benefit the Empty Stocking Fund. Registration highly encouraged: tinyurl.com/6fc8xytk.
Colorado Farm and Art Market Winter Wonderland Holiday Market — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road; tinyurl.caom/ettmc7fp.
SUNDAY
Sounds of the Holidays — Presented by the 4th Infantry Division Band, 3-5 p.m., Sunrise Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd.; 4idarmyband@gmail.com.
THROUGH MONDAY
Toy Drive — New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off to benefit Toys for Tots can be dropped off at at Firehouse Subs, 7543 N. Academy Blvd.; toysfortots.org.
THROUGH DEC. 18
Christmas Light Festival — 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 7400 Tudor Road; stmikeschurch.com/lights.
THROUGH DEC. 19
Winter Wonderland — Photos with Santa, letter to Santa station, craft corner and more, weekends, The Promenade Shops at Briargate; 1885 Briargate Parkway, Suite 417, next to Banana Republic. Get a free photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus when you donate a package of children or adult socks to benefit the Springs Rescue Mission; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.
THROUGH DEC. 21
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd; goodcompanybar.com.
THROUGH DEC. 24
Visit Santa — Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., center court, lower level across from Build-A-Bear; chapelhillsmall.com.
THROUGH DEC. 29
Karaoke — 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Live Music — 8 p.m. Fridays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.
”I Knew Where to Stand” — Concert photography exhibit by Larry Hulst, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH FEB. 14
High School Ceiling Tiles Competition Exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
