JAN. 12
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Membership Benefit Seminar — 4-5:30 p.m., SCWCC office, 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 250. Registration required: tinyurl.com/yckdbfy4.
JAN. 20
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Committee Essentials — Learn about various SCWCC committee opportunities, 5-6:30 p.m. SCWCC office, 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, Building C. Registration required: tinyurl.com/24fhw3ch.
THROUGH SATURDAY
Christmas Light Festival — 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 7400 Tudor Road, $5 per family or group. Canned good items and new toy donations accepted; stmikeschurch.com/lights.
THROUGH SUNDAY
Winter Wonderland — Photos with Santa, letter to Santa station, craft corner and more, weekends, The Promenade Shops at Briargate; 1885 Briargate Parkway, Suite 417, next to Banana Republic. Get a free photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus when you donate a package of children or adult socks to benefit the Springs Rescue Mission; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.
THROUGH DEC. 22
Holiday Giveaway: 12 Dates of Christmas — QR codes will be placed throughout the property, each unlocking a special holiday date package for guests. In order to win, guests must like and follow The Shops on Facebook and Instagram. Prize packages can be redeemed at the Management Office, The Promenade Shops at Briargate; 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.
THROUGH DEC. 24
Thursday Night Football — 6-9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.
Visit Santa — Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., center court, lower level across from Build-A-Bear; chapelhillsmall.com.
THROUGH DEC. 31
”I Knew Where to Stand” — Concert photography exhibit by Larry Hulst, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH JAN. 3
Monday Night Football — 6-9:30 p.m. Mondays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.
THROUGH JAN. 9
Sunday Night Football — 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sundays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.
THROUGH FEB. 14
High School Ceiling Tiles Competition Exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH DEC. 6, 2022
Trivia — Big Quiz — 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.
THROUGH DEC. 24, 2022
Karaoke — 8 p.m. Saturdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.
THROUGH DEC. 27, 2022
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd; goodcompanybar.com.
THROUGH DEC. 28, 2022
Garyoke — 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.
THROUGH DEC. 30, 2022
Live Music — 8 p.m. Fridays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.
