THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Christmas Creche Exhibit and Live Nativity — Exhibit, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 1-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, with live nativity 6 and 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8710 Lexington Drive, new or gently used shoes accepted to benefit Soles for Souls; facebook.com/cscreche.
SATURDAY
Caroling, Caroling — America the Beautiful Chorus Christmas Show, with the Velvet Hills Chorus, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: atbchorus.com.
DEC. 11
TRE’s Drive-Thru Santa’s Workshop — Remain in your vehicle and see Santa’s elves, Santa and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Resource Exchange, 6385 Corporate Drive, $10 per car to benefit the Empty Stocking Fund. Registration highly encouraged: tinyurl.com/6fc8xytk.
Colorado Farm and Art Market Winter Wonderland Holiday Market — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road; tinyurl.com/ettmc7fp.
THROUGH DEC. 21
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd; goodcompanybar.com.
THROUGH DEC. 29
Karaoke — 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Live Music — 8 p.m. Fridays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.
”I Knew Where to Stand” — Concert photography exhibit by Larry Hulst, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
