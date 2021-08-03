It takes a little something extra to work behind a counter to help couples choose their engagement rings. It’s not like selling a suit jacket or a pair of running shoes. A skilled jeweler possesses an in-depth technical knowledge of gemstones and metals and a strong sense of aesthetics and beauty. A great jeweler is personable and insightful. They have something extra that people can relate to and that’s what Howard Hilfstein exemplified.
I met Howard in 1995 when my husband, David, and I were visiting Buffalo, New York. The moment we walked in his jewelry store, I was welcomed with open arms and felt right at home. Howard had a twinkle in his eye and a radiant smile and I could see how happy he was to see us. Howard helped us with rings while we schmoozed and caught up on life in general.
David and Howard grew up together in Buffalo and were close friends, so I felt as if I already knew Howard long before I met him at the store. In 1996, when David and I married, Howard was one of two friends that David chose to sign our ketubah — the marriage contract in a Jewish wedding. Their signatures, in both English and Hebrew, were carefully written along with signatures of two female friends of mine and the Rabbi.
Fast forward 20-plus years. We live in Colorado Springs, although our two kids attended universities in upstate New York. Whenever we’ve traveled east, we stopped in to see Howard in the jewelry store in Buffalo. It was always like a family reunion catching up with him and sharing photos of our families including his wife, Deb, and his children.
In August 2018, Howard flew to Arizona to take his younger son to college. Unfortunately though, after traveling back to Buffalo, he came down with pneumonia, was unable to breathe, and was admitted to an ICU. In an effort to stabilize his condition, Howard was put on a ventilator and placed in a medically-induced coma. Excitement about his son’s college years quickly turned into worry, confusion and concern.
Soon afterward, Howard was diagnosed with Legionnaires pneumonia. He then developed severe infections and underwent dialysis. For the next two months, he remained in a coma in the hospital. We kept in close touch with his family while contributing to a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses. One day out of the blue, David’s phone rang and it was Howard speaking. Needless to say, we cried hearing Howard’s voice and his familiar chuckle on the phone.
Since August 2018, Howard never left the hospital and was subsequently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) — a type of cancer where the bone marrow makes abnormal myeloblasts (a type of white blood cell), red blood cells, or platelets. AML often progresses quickly and affects the organs; sometimes even the brain. Howard suffered multiple strokes and became paralyzed with very little ability to function. Although he eventually regained the ability to talk, he was unable to walk, feed himself, or swallow normal food. He went through chemotherapy and other treatments and was transferred to a nursing facility. Every day, Howard had intensive physical therapy to try and regain movement and function. Friends called him on a special computer which he answered himself and we talked for a few minutes when we could.
In some ways, Howard didn’t seem to change during those difficult three years. We saw the twinkle in his eyes and the jokes flew back and forth on videochat. Like always, he asked about our kids and talked about his family. Like always, he was inquisitive, kind, and caring. He laughed and smiled when David sang him “Happy Birthday,” like always. Before the pandemic, David flew to Buffalo to visit Howard and spent as much time with him as the nursing home would allow. Then, just a few months ago, Howard was diagnosed with COVID and went back on a ventilator.
On July 20, at the age of 62, Howard passed away. Most people know what it’s like to lose a close friend or family member and everyone grieves in different ways. Whether we’re religious, spiritual, or whatnot, we ask ourselves, “Why? Why did this happen and how can we understand it? Why them and not me?” There are endless questions and so many things to reflect on now. Howard always had an attitude of joy and optimism. Never once did he pity himself. Never once did he complain. It wasn’t “woe is me,” it was “how are you?” Instead of “I need,” it was “what can I do for you?”
Howard was a truly remarkable man. A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and son. His lineage was his father’s escape from a concentration camp during World War II, his legacy is far and wide and cannot be described. Could we live our lives with such courage, grace and kindness? Could we truly take each day as it comes and see the best in everything like he did? We learned so much from him. Despite the many diseases and the scars, Howard was an extraordinary man by any measure. I’ll do my best to honor and remember him.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 23 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.