There is an interesting spot near the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs that is often incorrectly identified. I can now tell a little bit about it.
The spot is at the entrance to the valley just north of Garden of the Gods Road, at Russina. Some 70 years ago there was a house on this spot. Today, the old trash burner behind the house remains. It was called many things, such as a coke oven. A friend of mine and fellow teacher lived in the house, which seems to have been torn down around 1959, during the years the Colorado Spring Monument Valley Freeway (Interstate 25) was built. There was a branch from the railroad to the valley. I recently found the railroad’s name for this area: Mellen. The map I located also indicates that there was a brick factory in the valley.
I was told originally that the house was where the mine owner lived. In searching through the records at the library, City Directories show no brick factory, but they do show the many coal mine prospects in the valley, some owned by a Mr. Mellen. I can only find a record of him living near Old Colorado City.
In searching through the old Colorado mine inspector’s records, the mine name does not show up. The records show 10 or more prospect holes further up the valley. There are indications of mining activity all the way over to Centennial and Ute Valley Park. Some of these are still visible from Centennial, near the turn off at Vindicator. Some are attributed to be part of the Pike View Mine, but the available maps of the Pike View do not indicate any connection with these. The majority of these old workings were buried when houses were built at the top of the valley. Careful examination shows some of the mine activity all the way down to the mine at the entrance to the valley, but no brick-making activity.
When I have more information I will talk more about the two mines that were in Rockrimmon. These were not part of the Pike View complex. The coal mines in El Paso County covered an area from Centennial to Shriever Space Force Base, in a great arch. The coal field it is attached to runs north all the way to Wyoming.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.