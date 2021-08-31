Micah Davis has barely played for Air Force, but that doesn’t mean he can’t draw from loads of experience.
Davis’ sophomore and junior years of high school were spent catching passes from Justin Fields — the five-star quarterback recruit who went on to Georgia and Ohio State and now has the franchise hopes of the Chicago Bears placed upon his shoulders.
Fields threw 38 passes and 10 touchdowns to Davis in their two years together for Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Ga.
Davis finished his high school career with 72 catches for 1,374 yards and 19 touchdowns along with 401 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 19.1 yards per catch, 6.3 yards per carry and also returned kicks and punts for the team that went 28-9 during his time on varsity and won three consecutive Georgia 6A regional championships.
But that’s only a piece of the athletic background for Davis. He was such a strong baseball player that he initially committed to Georgia as a freshman. He also lettered in basketball. And he’s the son of Dexter Davis, who played six years of cornerback in the NFL with the Cardinals and Rams after starring at Clemson.
Davis even carries a relationship with Ben Garland, the former Air Force and NFL lineman after they initially met when Davis was an athlete of the week recipient in the Atlanta area and Garland was with Atlanta Falcons.
A three-sport athlete, Davis also played basketball in high school.
“He could have played more than football,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “He was pretty talented.”
Now, Davis is part of a deep position battle for the Falcons at the slot receiver spot that tends to be involved in the passing and running game. He’ll face competition from Brandon Lewis, Amari Terry and Ben Jefferson, among others.
Davis played with the first team during Air Force’s scrimmage Aug. 21. Practices for the Falcons have been closed this season (with the exception of the first few periods of individual and special teams work Mondays and Tuesdays), so there has been little other observable evidence as to where the position stands.
Fullback Omah Fattah has a locker next to Davis’, and he’s clearly a fan of the 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore.
“Seeing him on the field, the dude is so charismatic,” Fattah said. “He’s making plays left and right. Just fun to be around. He’s one of those guys, he lifts you up, he has good energy. He’s not complaining about practice or this or that. He comes in ready to compete, ready to have a good time, and that’s somebody you want to play with.
“He’s just a funny kid. Always has a smile on his face. You always want to be around someone who has a smile on their face.”
Davis’ background as a punt and kickoff returner could also open up the possibility that he’ll play in that phase of the game.
“I think there are going to be some points where he’s able to contribute in different ways,” Calhoun said. “A really, really good athlete. Good ball skills, good field awareness and a guy that’s really, you just kind of see the growth, and he’s not done growing.
“There’s some good upside for Micah.”
