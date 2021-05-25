Katie Rainsberger, a Cheyenne Mountain-area resident and 2016 Air Academy High School graduate, has qualified for the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
The Trials will be held June 19-26 at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore.
Rainsberger, 22, clocked her best time in the event during the recent Pac 12 Championships at the University of Southern California on May 15. The senior finished in 9 minutes, 38.84 seconds to take second in a strong field. She topped her previous best time by 11 seconds and broke the 12-year-old Husky school record.
Rainsberger was just two seconds behind winner Aneta Konieczek of Oregon. Both runners shattered the Pac 12 record by more than 10 seconds each.
Rainsberger, a 12-time All-American, has one more tune-up before the Trials. On June 12, she will compete in the NCAA Division I Championships, also in Eugene where she began her collegiate career. She will graduate from Washington that same day with her degree in medical anthropology.
Rainsberger’s rise to prominence in the steeplechase is a bit of a surprise, considering she’s only competed in the event three times. She took it up this season after years of success as a middle-distance runner, primarily in the 5,000 meters.
Rainsberger lost last season to COVID and didn’t have much of a summer season. Last September, she started training hard again.
Rainsberger is ranked 11th in the steeplechase among all United States women. The top three finishers at the Trials automatically qualify for the Olympics.
While it is a long shot for Rainsberger to finish in the top three — the majority of the ranked women are older — she has a long-term plan of qualifying for Paris Games in 2024 and the Los Angeles Games in 2028.
Rainsberger will return to Colorado Springs this summer and enroll at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs to pursue her master’s degree. But before she takes any fall classes, she plans to compete in at least two races in Europe as a professional. Rainsberger plans on signing a contract a few days after graduating from Washington.
Rainsberger’s successful collegiate career has come on the heels of a fantastic prep career. She won 10 state titles in cross country and track and was named the 2015 National Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year and was the Colorado Gatorade state winner for both track and field and cross county as a senior.