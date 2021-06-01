The Air Academy girls’ lacrosse team has caught the attention of a lot of folks this spring. Few foresaw the young Kadets being undefeated more than midway through the regular season following a 13-12 overtime victory over a tough Palmer Ridge squad on May 27.
“That win was huge for us to gain comradery as a team,” said junior attack/midfielder Justine Anderson. “That was a huge confidence boost for all of us. It was like a proud mama moment.”
The Kadets may be short on experience, but they are playing like seasoned veterans. There are only two seniors on the team — Jayden Wayman and Alexandra Conforti — among the 23 players in uniform. The rest of the unit is made up of five juniors, three sophomores and 13 freshmen.
“Since we’re so young, we have so much growing to do,” Anderson said. “Next year we have all these girls coming back and we’re going to need to continue to come together to pay with the top-tier teams.”
The 2020 season was canceled due to its concerns over the coronavirus. The start of this season was delayed a couple of months, and as a result many of the letter winners from 2019 opted not to come out this spring, opening the door for a slew of younger players to battle for playing time.
Air Academy was 6-0 heading into games this week with ThunderRidge and Cheyenne Mountain. The Kadets close out the regular season next week with away games at Chaparral and Pine Creek.
Air Academy plays at the Class 5A level. It is sixth in the RPI standings, which is part of the formula for playoff seeding. There is a 12-team postseason bracket this year with the top four seeds receiving byes.
“It’s not so much the skill we need to focus on, it’s our game sense,” said Kadets coach Kali Maxwell, a 2011 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain. “What do we need to do if we’re in this situation what do we do. Or this situation what do we do. They don’t always hear me in the middle of the game. When it starts getting loud and hectic, the last thing they want to do is turn to me and listen.”
Air Academy has won three state championships, the last coming in 2014 when it defeated Cherry Creek, 11-10. Cherry Creek is third in the RPI standings this spring.
“We’ve been talking about playing our game and maintaining possession,” Maxwell said. “The big thing for us is maintaining possession for as long we possibly can.”
The Kadets are strong on both sides of the ball. Five players have double figures in goals, led by freshman Madison Chidester’s 24. She also has seven assists. The other top scorers are junior Marguerite Schipfer (22 goals, team-leading 13 assists), junior Grace Lichtenberger (19, 10), Anderson (14, 9) and sophomore Emma Martin (10, 7).
“Everyone here knows each other and I feel like we really bond,” Chidester said. “We’re not a makeshift team. We all kind of knew each other from the start. We just kind of grew from that.”
Most of the team members play club ball for Team 91 or Team 180.
“It makes everybody grow so much closer together and it makes the chemistry so much better,” said junior defender Madeline Fontana.
Air Academy outscored opponents 110-27 through six games.
“We have a lot of players scoring and it works well,” said Schipfer, whose 35 total points rank third in the state. “It shows that we have a lot of true talent. Not just in one individual player.”