It’s back-to-school season for many across the Pikes Peak region. For our family, that means shopping trips for supplies and clothes, finalizing schedules and getting textbooks, and planning for extracurricular activities to keep our kids’ minds and bodies active outside of school.
This time of year can look different for everyone. Some children are attending school for the first time while other kids and teens are returning to in-person, hybrid, remote or at-home learning. There are young adults heading to college or trade school to further their education and workforce skills, along with those who are pursuing educational goals later in life.
Regardless what back-to-school looks like for you, add “library card” to your to-do list if you don’t have one already. Pikes Peak Library District offers so many valuable resources and services for students of all ages and pursuits, and I encourage you to explore which options could help you and your loved ones excel in and out of the classroom.
Homework help is one of my favorites since the online service covers many subject areas for those in kindergarten to adult learners. It’s easy to access with your library card and offers live support and skills building from expert tutors in math, science, social studies and English, plus writing and reading assistance. Tutors are available online from 2-11 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
If a student struggles with math or wants to brush up before the ACT, SAT, or GED, the Library also offer free math tutoring at various locations during the school year. Our experienced tutors can help you improve your grades and take the stress out of math. Find options near you by visiting ppld.librarymarket.com and searching by Library location.
Elementary students and their parents or caregivers can access many kid-friendly books and audiobooks from our large physical or digital collection. There are also opportunities to learn how to write, draw, code, or use makerspace equipment. Visit ppld.org/kids to check out all resources and services.
In addition to live tutors, high school and middle school students can get help with school projects and other assignments as well as prepare for the future with practice driving and SAT tests. You can find out what’s available with a library card at ppld.org/teens.
PPLD also offers the online Homeschool Hub for those considering, beginning or continuing a homeschool education for their family. You’ll find a collection of lesson plans, worksheets, teaching tips, calendars and more, all of which are free and organized by grade level. There’s also the Educational Resource Center at East Library to enrich your child’s education, in addition to virtual and in-person Library programs and activities specifically for homeschool students and families.
For those with educational pursuits as adults, you’ll want to check out the Adult Learning Center that’s accessible with your library card. The online service offers live tutoring, skills building, along with a writing lab and test center. Another option is Mango Languages, where you can choose from 70 languages to learn and practice, including 21 options for English as a Second Language learners.
You can count on PPLD to support lifelong learning and academic success, where ever you may be on your educational journey. Sign up for a library card at ppld.org/library-cards to get started today.
Michelle Ray is chief communications officer for Pikes Peak Library District. Besides touting all that the Library offers, the Kentucky native enjoys spending time with her husband, stepchildren and pets, plus hiking, paddling and volunteering. She can be reached at mray@ppld.org or by calling 719-531-6333, ext. 6401.