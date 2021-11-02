Our daughter lives near the southeast coast of Florida. While she attended schools here in Colorado, she decided she wasn’t all that enamored with snow and cold and ended up in Florida. So, as you might imagine, my wife and I go and visit her there periodically. This time we flew in and out of Fort Lauderdale.
There are so many options of things to do in Florida, it would take a while just to list them. Of course, Disney World leads the list. But we’ve “been there and done that” with theme parks with our kids in past years, so we look for other options when we are there. (Plus, I’m old enough now that when I think about possibly walking around a place like Universal Studios, my knees start to hurt.)
Our daughter suggested we visit the Flagler Museum in Palm Beach. We didn’t really know of the background of the museum, but something with some history related to it seemed promising. The visit turned out to be most interesting.
Among other things, Henry Morrison Flagler (1830-1913) made his money (scads of it) in the oil business. Flagler and John D. Rockefeller were founders of Standard Oil. Flagler was also instrumental in getting the Florida East Coast Railway built. (If you’ve ever been to St. Augustine, a notable structure in the downtown area is the Lightner Museum, which was the former Hotel Alcazar. The Alcazar was commissioned by Flagler.)
The museum was a winter home Flagler and his third wife, Mary Lily Kenan Flagler, used from 1902 to 1913. Flagler built the home, then called Whitehall, as a gift to her. It’s quite some gift: 75 rooms and about 100,000 square feet of space. As you might expect, when built, the home had the latest conveniences. One was a central heating system, which actually was to fight the humidity and reduce the chance for mold. There was no air conditioning put in until the late 1990s, so the home had to rely on tropical breezes for cooling for almost 80 years.
You use audio devices to take a self-guided tour. The museum is quite impressive, featuring an amazing amount of art, much of it from Italy and France, and some Roman and Greek sculptures. You might remember the era between the Civil War and 1900 was called the Gilded Age. Mark Twain wrote a book about it. The Gilded Age had its problems, certainly — greedy bankers and industrialists were running things many times. And at the expense of working class Americans.
After completing our tour, while impressed, I also had the impression that Flagler was able to acquire all of this seemingly in an effort to show how sophisticated Americans could be — we bought your art and brought it over here!
It is not difficult to get to the museum, which is not far from the beach. See flaglermuseum.us for specifics. One thing we were not impressed with was the traffic on I-95, which reminded me of freeways in Los Angeles. If you get caught in a traffic jam, be prepared to wait a while.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email address is doug@historytoursamerica.com.