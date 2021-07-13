In February, my sister Laurie’s pet koi goldfish, Charlie and Lola, left this world for that great sushi restaurant in the sky.
According to Laurie, Lola died first, probably from natural causes, and Charlie followed her shortly after, most likely from a broken heart. There were no tears, just fond memories of these koi who provided Laurie with eight years of joy. Our fondest memory is having watched them grow from mere minnows to the seemingly steroid-induced goldfish we came to know and love.
Since I started writing this column in 2017, I have produced five installments about Laurie’s adventures with these creatures and have teased her mercilessly about her relationship with these two denizens of the deep. I like to think it made for humorous copy.
I recall the time when Charlie got trapped inside a ceramic castle. Fearing Charlie could drown if he couldn’t free himself, Laurie pleaded with me to rescue her friend. I was about to break the castle when Charlie wriggled free, dropped back into the water with a loud “Plop” and rejoined his lady friend at the bottom of their aquarium home. Yes, love exists even in a fish bowl.
However, Charlie didn’t even thank me for my rescue attempt and instead swam off with Lola, leaving me feeling used and rejected. I mean, is it asking too much for a little appreciation?
Then, there was the time I watched both goldfish flip their tails playfully as if saying, “Look at me, I’m a goldfish and you’re not.” At one point, Lola swam up to the glass and stared at me for what seemed like an eternity, curious of this human staring back at her.
Suddenly, without warning, Lola turned sharply and swam away as if evading a predator. Now, I realize I am nothing to admire. I don’t have Bradley Cooper’s chiseled facial features, nor do I boast Arnold Schwarzenegger’s rippling torso. But, did Lola have to treat me like an incurable disease? I mean, that can shatter a person’s confidence.
Because Laurie is all too familiar with my brand of humor, she asked that I make my sixth installment a comical tail of two sushi. No problem there, Laurie.
Happy am I to announce that Laurie has recovered from her mourning, has bought two new goldfish and has named them — wait for it — Charlie Jr. and Lola Jr. Can you believe that? She believes it is a fitting tribute to the two former devil-may-care guppies whose underwater antics have graced this column all these years. Well, who am I to disagree?
Because these new goldfish are not the koi breed, I worried they might have perished by the time this column reaches print. However, they’re still splashing about, pleasing Laurie no end. No doubt Laurie will give them all the love and attention goldfish deserve.
Yes, owners fall in love with their pets. We care for them and expect them to last forever, and goldfish are no exception. And because they are not koi, these goldfish won’t grow like her predecessors or last nearly as long. So, please let “Minnow” if you have any suggestions as to how Laurie can get the most pleasure out of her new found marine buddies.
By the way, I apologize if my attempt at word play is a lot of Carp.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado 21 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.