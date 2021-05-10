Words to live by: Reduce, reuse, recycle. And there are more R’s. Repurpose, repair, refuse ... and rethink, reimagine, redo.
The past year has inspired many of us to make do with less new stuff and rid ourselves of extra stuff that we realized we didn’t need and didn’t want cluttering up our more lived-in home spaces.
We rejoiced when places like Goodwill and the ARC reopened, after pandemic closures, and we could finally donate our unneeded, unwanted things.
In the time before the pandemic, I shopped for recreation. It’s kind of a power sport in my family.
I rarely need any new clothes or new ... anything. But the thrill is in the hunt, right?
Well, not so much this past year. I lived in basically the same few pairs of leggings and sweaters. If I truly needed something for myself or to give as a gift, I made it a point to seek it out locally and support small retailers, who also were in the throes of pandemic shutdown.
I didn’t need to buy new makeup because I wasn’t wearing any.
Fancy shampoo? Not necessary. My showering frequency went down. Way down. My home office assistant (my dog) really didn’t mind.
Gym membership? No longer valid as my gym closed for a very long time. I started doing occasional yoga classes via Zoom. I began taking longer walks with my now ecstatic dog.
When I had to, I mended holes in said ratty leggings and sweaters or turned them into rags, or marked them for donation. I read books borrowed from the library and streamed shows and movies rather than going out to events (of which there were none). I cooked at home, for the most part. Going out wasn’t much of an option for quite a while.
In a similar vein, over the past many months of the pandemic, we pared down this publication, snipping out content that was no longer needed or that there was not enough space for. Advertisers also cut back in the uncertain economic times, and so our space, which is fueled by advertising dollars, shrank.
We economized. We made do. We kept going.
And now here we are, 14 months beyond our initial collective shutdowns, emerging from our pandemic cocoon. This paper comes to you today with a brand new name, design and content that we’ve been planning and plotting for many months, incorporating your feedback from a reader survey you may have filled out a year and a half ago. Seems like eons ago, doesn’t it?
Today we bring you a fresh take on local news, a newly organized publication with new ways to engage you and hopefully delight and inspire you.
We have repurposed ourselves and doubled down on our mission — to bring you hyperlocal community news you can use.
Out with the old, while keeping the most useful parts — mending and regrouping them into a new way to reach you.
We hope you like it, and we plan to continue to evolve our plan as the times change.
Today is a beginning.
Onward.
Editor of this publication and the other three Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for six years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.