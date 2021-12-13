The Broadmoor has this year’s holiday gingerbread creation on display in the resort’s main building mezzanine, which will be there for all to enjoy through New Year’s Day.
This year David Patterson, executive pastry chef, and his crew built an almost life-size Gingerbread Chateau. It’s roughly 10 feet tall, 12 feet wide and 8 feet deep. It took 10 pastry chefs about 288 hours to complete the construction.
“The pastry team begins the production of the gingerbread baked goods and chocolate for the display in early November and take turns working on it in shifts,” Patterson said in a press release.
Viewing the Gingerbread Chateau may inspire you to create your own sweet house. That’s where Lazy Dog Eat, Drink, 7605 N. Academy Blvd., can help. They are continuing their partnership with Habitat for Humanity. When you buy the restaurant’s gingerbread house kits, 100% of the proceeds go to building homes for families in our communities.
Cost is $6.95 at the restaurant or online while supply lasts. Go to bit.ly/3ETB6uj information.
