A severe windstorm tossed boats around and caused widespread damage at North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park on Saturday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife closed the marina indefinitely while park rangers and marina staff assess the damage.

“The main dock was pushed up and crumpled by the winds and waves,” said Park Manager Monique Mullis, “You can’t even reach the rest of the docks. It’s very unsafe. We can’t allow people into the marina at this point.”

The South Shore Marina and north ramp suffered minor damage and opened Sunday morning.

The private company that operates the North Shore Marina will be contacting every boat owner affected by the storm. Anyone searching for information on their boats for the North Shore Marina can call 719-251-3949.