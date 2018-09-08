PYONGYANG, North Korea • Workers put the final touches on Pyongyang’s iconic Kim Il Sung Square on Saturday as North Korea prepared for what promises to be its biggest celebration in years — the 70th anniversary of the country’s official birth as a nation.
The spectacle will center on a military parade and mass games that will likely put both advanced missiles and leader Kim Jong Un’s hopes for a stronger economy front and center.
Although North Korea stages military parades almost every year, and held one just before the Olympics began in South Korea in February this year, Sunday’s parade comes at a particularly sensitive time.
Kim’s effort to ease tensions with President Trump have stalled since their June summit in Singapore. Both sides are now insisting on a different starting point. Washington wants Kim to commit to denuclearization first, but Pyongyang wants its security guaranteed and a peace agreement formally ending the Korean War.