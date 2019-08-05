SEOUL, South Korea • North Korea continued to ramp up its weapons demonstrations by firing two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into the sea Tuesday while lashing out at the U.S. and South Korea for continuing military exercises that the North says could derail fragile nuclear diplomacy.
North Korea’s fourth round of weapons launches in less than two weeks came amid a standstill in nuclear negotiations and after President Donald Trump repeatedly dismissed the significance of the country’s recent tests despite the threat the weapons pose to ally South Korea and U.S. bases there. Experts say the North’s weapons displays could intensify in the coming months if progress isn’t made on the nuclear talks.
South Korea’s military alerted reporters to the launches minutes before the North’s Foreign Ministry denounced Washington and Seoul over the start of their joint exercises on Monday. The ministry’s statement said the drills, which North Korea sees as an invasion rehearsal, leave the country “compelled to develop, test and deploy the powerful physical means essential for national defense.”
The statement from an unidentified spokesperson said Pyongyang remains committed to dialogue, but it could seek a “new road” if the allies don’t change their positions.
Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the two projectiles the North flew cross-country were likely short-range ballistic missiles. They were launched early Tuesday from an area near the North’s western coast and traveled about 279 miles at a maximum speed above Mach 6.9 before landing in waters off the eastern coast, the JCS said.
The JCS said the projectiles showed similar flight characteristics to short-range missiles North Korea fired on July 25, which traveled about 373 miles during launches the North described a “solemn warning” to South Korea over its plans to continue military drills with the United States.
South Korea’s government had no immediate statement on the North’s launches. The office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his chief national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, will hold an emergency meeting with the country’s defense minister and spy chief on Tuesday to discuss the launches.