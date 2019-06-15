A hit-and-run crash closed down multiple lanes of traffic at North Academy Boulevard and East San Miguel Street for several hours Saturday night.
Police have not identified the driver who they say made a left turn in front of a vehicle that was traveling north on Academy Boulevard, and then fled.
A passenger in the northbound vehicle was treated in the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
A "fresh fluid trail"leading to a nearby apartment complex eventually led police to the suspected hit-and-run driver, who was arrested.
Northbound lanes of Academy Boulevard were closed between Galley Road and San Miguel Street, and eastbound lanes of San Miguel Street were closed while police investigated the crash.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported that the crash happened at 8:30 p.m.
All of EB San Miguel East of Academy and the 2 right lanes of NB Academy at San Miguel will be closed for a crash for several hours. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) June 16, 2019