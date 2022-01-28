How good are you at interpreting the state constitution and calculating math? These are the issues facing the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission through the middle of February in its rule making related to shutting down energy wells.
The first question in front of the COGCC is how much oil and gas companies should put up to cover the cost of closing their wells. The second is whether that money should be put up in total before they drill or sell a hole, and to cover holes already dug.
Colorado has 51,798 wells. Of that number, 9,586 are non-producing, 27,353 low producing and pay no state severance tax, and 14,869 producing and pay severance tax.
The constitution says of Colorado’s debt encumbrances: “Neither the state, nor any county, city, town, township or school district shall lend or pledge the credit or faith thereof, directly or indirectly, in any manner to, or in aid of, any person, company or corporation, public or private, for any amount, or for any purpose whatever; or become responsible for any debt …”
The state has 450-plus orphaned wells. It has applied to the U.S. government for $47.34 million, or $105,000 per well, to cover plugging. But COGCC draft rules will require drillers to put up at most $78,000 per well. That leaves a $27,000 per well shortfall. This shortfall gets scarier when compared to the $170,000 per well plugging costs set by New Mexico and the $280,000 per well plugging cost set by North Dakota. Carbon Tracker, an independent financial think tank, puts Colorado’s average well plugging price tag at $150,000.
The fact is that until someone gets into the nuts and bolts of plugging, the cost is a guess. Some wells, especially older shallow wells, may cost less to close than the much deeper, longer fracking wells drilled today. Some of the fracking wells may cost much more.
Based on $150,000 per well, cost of plugging Colorado holes is in the $7.7 billion range.
One of the arguments over bonding, especially full-cost bonding, is that drillers can’t afford to pay the bill. That’s where the constitution comes into play. If smaller drillers, or any drillers, can’t afford to pay to plug their wells, who will pay? Right now, apparently the state and federal governments. And they will probably be on the hook for additional funds to cover leaks from wells plugged 20 years or more ago.
Some argue that requiring full bonding of $150,000 per well will overcharge some drillers for some holes. The counterargument is that if there’s a difference between the $150,000 bond and the actual cost of plugging a hole, leftover money will be refunded. Some argue that full cost bonding now at $150,000 for every well now owned — whether non-producing, stripper or producing — will bankrupt some companies. The companies might then walk away from their liability.
So what should the rules be? Who should be and who will be liable for plugging our 51,798 holes out there?