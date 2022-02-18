Once again, the rift among legislators on educator performance evaluation will hit the Capitol. Sen. Tammy Story will present her bill, SB 22-044, to substantively change the criteria for classroom teacher assessment.
The bill addresses the deficiencies of SB 10-191. That bill passed more than a decade ago, ostensibly to improve student academic performance by putting 50% of the measurement of a teacher’s classroom instruction under the high-performance lens of the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) standardized test program. What a mess that has proven to be.
As educators explained at the time, because the “education reform” movement had sway over the governor’s office and legislators, SB 10-191, consequently, diverted financial and time resources from classroom instruction. What teacher has time and energy to create enthusiasm among students for learning when CMAS standardized tests loom?
Of course, SB 10-191 didn’t anticipate the COVID epidemic that exposed the legislation for the disaster it is. If anyone wants to explore how CMAS test results, at 50% of a teacher’s evaluation, are integrated into performance assessments, check out the model at the Colorado Department of Education. This indecipherable example and any variation will do absolutely nothing to ensure Colorado’s kids receive great education.
The Colorado Department of Education has qualitative standards that represent the other 50% of teacher evaluations. These standards cover what teachers do and break the elements into understandable levels by adding skill sets that represent teacher growth as educators. They’re observable and achievable. They should be used as the basis for 100% of teacher evaluation.
SB 22-044 does not discount testing. Obviously, testing is important to help figure out what’s working in curriculum development and implementation. But the value of tests for schools is in that realm supporting grade-level collaboration, articulation from grade to grade and overall understanding of learning challenges schools may face.
It’s important for teachers, students and parents to interpret individual CMAS results as well, but this aspect shouldn’t affect teacher assessment. CMAS testing occurs in spring, performance evaluations occur at the end of the school year, but CMAS test results don’t arrive until summer. No employee in the private sector would put up with an assessment program in which decisions about performance are based on information that’s not available and not applicable when the performance evaluation is conducted.
To make matters worse, although SB 22-044 doesn’t address this issue, the state is increasing its CMAS testing. It adds up to students losing about one week of school to testing.
Colorado Succeeds and its leader, Scott LaBand, oppose SB 22-044. LaBand was former state Sen. Mike Johnston’s chief of staff when the two guys cooked up their performance-evaluation program in 2010.
Ed reformers complain that Colorado’s schools are under-performing. They assert that testing is critical to reducing inequities affecting minorities in Colorado’s schools. They’re wrong.
Here are the facts. Right now, according to Great Ed Colorado sources, Colorado ranks 50th in teacher salary competitiveness, 49th in the number of novice teachers, and 41st in pupil-teacher ratio. We’re among the bottom 10 states in math gaps, reading gaps, poverty gaps and, most critical, state-funding for public schools. Governor and legislators, let’s take care of these problems. Good learning will follow.