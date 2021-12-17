Two years of COVID and counting. Jefferson County Schools announced recently that the Jeffco Board of Health rules for schoolchildren will end Dec. 22. No testing or quarantines will be required, but indoor masks will continue.
The Board of Health believes that by January when school starts again, enough students will be vaccinated to reduce requirements related to testing. Success of this change will depend on parents getting their kids their shots.
According to the Board of Health, the county needs an 80% vaccination rate for “herd immunity.” High vaccination rates stopped polio in the 1950s and ended chickenpox, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, typhus and tetanus scourges. Parents in the 1950s were ecstatic when their children were finally protected from polio. That vaccination commitment has expired for many people.
Jeffco’s changes will be a partial relief to many parents. Given the variety of rule implementations by school districts, it’s impossible to provide a universally correct perspective on what’s happening to school kids due to COVID, but it is possible to examine specific experiences.
In this year’s first semester at Jeffco, vaccinated kids were not required to be tested. Of course, many weren’t vaccinated until recently due to availability and accessibility. Unvaccinated kids to be tested weekly to participate in activities.
Unfortunately, in some cases, even if kids were vaccinated, they came down with COVID. On occasion vaccinated infected kids were “in close contact” with other kids who may or may not have been vaccinated. Any child in “close contact” with an infected student went into quarantine whether sick or not, vaccinated or not. This policy caused consternation. It meant that children without COVID but who were “close to” an infected child were away from school, missing lessons and interaction, for a significant period of time. For high school students, quarantines can affect their grades, college choices and sports competition.
Masks are another source of consternation. In Douglas County, parents of vulnerable children have sued the school district to ensure that kids will mask. In Jeffco, some parents object in the other direction. Mask requirements cause some students anxiety and create mental health issues necessitating treatment. This is known as a quandary.
Bottom line, COVID has caused a damned if you do, damned if you don’t year. But it also creates an unprecedented opportunity for research if the state or some entity will fund it. For example, wouldn’t it be handy to document the number of student COVID infections by age, by vaccination status, by masking requirements, and by district?
It would be helpful to settle the question of whether wearing masks in school settings reduces infections. It would also be beneficial to survey parents and children to determine the effect of masks on well-being. It’s been a century since an epidemic of the magnitude of COVID hit humankind. Needless to say, today’s resources weren’t available in 1918. With this epidemic, we have no excuses. We have the computer power and expertise to conduct the analyses that will enable us to meet the next epidemic’s challenges more effectively.
The state has some money sloshing around at the Capitol due to the epidemic. Much of the money has already been allocated to support businesses and employment and to help hospitals and other medical facilities meet the COVID challenge.
As legislators consider where to put additional dollars flowing into the state, they should budget for disciplined, rigorous studies to enable us to be smarter and better the next time an epidemic hits. Think omicron.