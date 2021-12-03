Rep. Lauren Boebert can benefit from some Catholic treatment. Once a week, when Catholics sin, they go to confession. They kneel in the confessional and face a priest who has authority to forgive sins.
“Bless me, father, for I have sinned,” the confession begins. A sincere Boebert should state: “I have slandered and lied about U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar in front of fellow conservatives. I enjoyed the laughter from my slander. I told another slander and got more laughter. For this, I am truly sorry.
“Father, let me continue. I wore a T-shirt to this constituent get-together that was reprehensible. The T-shirt says: ‘Guns don’t kill people. Alec Baldwin kills people.’ The T-shirt satirizes the tragic loss of life of a young woman. For this, I am also truly sorry.”
Catholics may receive penance in the form of prayer. So for the above sins of lying, slander, demeaning another person, and making fun of the tragic woman’s death, the priest might require 10 “Our Fathers” and 10 “Hail Marys” as penance.
The sinner must kneel in front of the tabernacle and cross and recite the Our Fathers and Hail Marys. Boebert would then be ready for Communion, another holy sacrament, on condition she didn’t repeat the sins.
Priests may offer a more hands-on penance. In sinner Boebert’s case, a priest might reject a bland apology such as: “I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar.”
Why would a priest find this cliché apology insufficient? Boebert offended specifically Omar, not a vague “anyone in the Muslim community.” Boebert didn’t make a simple “comment” about Omar. She told bad jokes with nasty intent.
It’s not “woke” to see this behavior as more than bad, even sinful in the Catholic sense. In fact, Rep. Boebert recognized her sinning when she stated that she’s a “good Christian” who shouldn’t trash another person’s religion, as if that’s all she did.
The call to Omar turned sour. Given the public positions of both representatives, the publicity from the slam, and the evidence from the video that busted Boebert, it’s appropriate that Omar would request a public apology. Boebert started the mess and, as an honorable person, she should own up to the person she calumniated and to the public for her deed.
But no. Boebert doubled down on her original sin in her apology phone call. It’s proper, thus, for the Colorado community to expect robust and faithful penance to redeem the congressperson’s transgressions.
Here are some penance options:
For sin one, about the terrorist backpack. Boebert will not carry any weapon of any kind for a month. She will then write a 500-word essay in support of the rights of the non-weapon carrying public in the face of the onslaught of self-protection claims by armed civilians who’ve killed unarmed others.
For sin two, calling Omar a member of “the jihad squad,” “blackhearted” and “evil” (from an earlier video). Boebert will wear a sign around her neck stating the Ninth Commandment: “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.”
She will then write a 500-word essay on the sins of talking trash about someone’s religion, lying, calling names, and dehumanizing a person.
For sin three, wearing the T-shirt with its horrible slogan. This may be the worst, a deeply mortal sin. The only penance option appropriate for this sin is a YouTube-published video message to Alec Baldwin and the parents of the deceased, apologizing for wearing the reprehensible shirt.
And she needs to apologize to her constituents and everyone in Colorado for this disgraceful act. Any repeat of this behavior sends her you-know-where.