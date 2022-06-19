Since 1949 local men, some of them cowpokes for the week and others horsemen and ranchers, have saddled up for a five-day mountain trail ride to support the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.
Following tradition, last Wednesday the riders headed west through a cheering crowd downtown during the Western Street Breakfast.
After trail's end, the group gathered with families for an awards dinner and humorous stories at Flying W Ranch.
Since 1960, they have also named an annual citizen honoree for the Range Riders Silver Spur Award, chosen for outstanding community service.
The 2022 Silver Spur went to a couple who had long worked as partners in community involvement: Steve and Joyce Schuck.
Their names join others including David Jenkins, Chuck Brown, Mayor John Suthers, Pam Shockley-Zalabak, Doug Stimple, Mike Jorgensen and the Colorado Springs Military.
The Schucks became Colorado Springs residents in 1961. Joyce Schuck had a degree in social work and established a volunteer program for the El Paso County (now 4th Judicial District) District Attorney’s Office. She received the Colorado Springs Mayor's award for Civic Leadership and served on numerous boards including the League of Charter Schools and cofounded and chaired the Board of Colorado Military Academy, Colorado's first military charter school.
The couple were chairpersons of the Easter Seals Telethon, the March of Dimes Mothers March and received the Lions Heart Award from Colorado Springs Christian School, as well as the 2021 Leadership Program of the Rockies Legacy Award.
Steve Schuck earned a degree in economics from Wharton School and was first a math teacher and football coach.
He founded Schuck Communities, now Schuck Chapman Companies, more than 50 years ago. It develops commercial, residential, industrial and mixed-use projects in multiple markets.
Steve's community and civic leadership includes the Daniels Fund, Alliance for School Choice, Life Skills Center, Rocky Mountain Community Foundation, Step 13 (now Step Denver), The Bighorn Center, The Colorado Alliance for Reform in Education, Independence Institute, Kids Voting, The Career Building Academy, Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, Pikes Peak Y-USO, Junior Achievement, Boy Scouts and a number of hospital and education foundations.
Steve has been named “Citizen of the Year” by the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Association of Homebuilders, Urban League, the Board of Realtors, El Paso County Republican Party, and has a Medal of Merit from the University of Colorado Board of Regents, Step 13's First Award of Leadership, The David S. D'evelyn Award for Inspired Leadership from the Independence Institute, The Y's top Woodgate Award and Woodson Center's Achievement Against the Odds “Pharaoh” Award.
Steve also received The Ellis Island Medal of Honor Award, the Gazette Freedom of Spirit Award, Red Cross Humanitarian Award, Housing & Building Association’s Citizen Achievement Award, Mayor of Colorado Springs “Spirit of The Springs” Award, Martin Luther King Celebration Award from the Southern Colorado Ministerial Union, and was named honorary Dean of Real Estate, Daniels College of Business, University of Denver.
He was founder or co-founder of both Colorado’s and the Colorado Springs Private Economic Development Programs, Greater Denver Corporation and Colorado Leadership Forum.
El Paso County appoints new Board of Health member after commissioner claims she was hindered from interview process
Together, Joyce and Steve created Parents Challenge, a nationwide nonprofit that empowers low-income parents with informational and financial resources to choose the schools they consider best for their children. Parents Challenge has helped low-income parents of more than 2,500 children with privately funded scholarships, grants and mentoring that can be used in both public and private schools.
When Joyce Schuck died in 2020, her obituary said her priority had always been children. She and Steve were parents of three children and had six granddaughters, two grandsons, four great-granddaughters, and three great- grandsons.