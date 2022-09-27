A rent increase of nearly triple the cost for one of six food pantries that Westside Cares has operated for more than a decade at 2027 B St. in Colorado Springs forced the nonprofit to search for another site.

Within the month, leaders found what they believe is the right location, at a time when continued inflation is driving more people to seek food from charities.

“It’s one of those situations where one door closes and the next one that opens is even better,” said Kristy Milligan, CEO of Westside Cares. The coalition of 23 churches of various faiths provides needy residents in southern and western areas of El Paso County with food, clothing, hygiene products, health care, employment services, mail acceptance, housing referrals and financial assistance with rent, utilities and transportation.

The organization negotiated an agreement with Harrison School District 2 to move the Stratmoor Hills Community Food Pantry into the empty cafeteria and commercial kitchen of a former elementary school about half a mile away, said Christine O’Brien, spokeswoman for D-2.

Stratmoor Hills Elementary closed permanently in June, and the district’s new Aspire Online Academy consolidated its operations there in July, she said.

The B Street location closed last week, and the food pantry will reopen Oct. 5 and give away food to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday.

It will be housed just inside the building’s main entrance so clients won’t have to enter the school portion, O’Brien said.

Westside Cares had been leasing the B Street space for 11 years, when Milligan got word last month that the rent would increase from $795 to $2,077 a month, which she called “shocking.”

“Many of our pantries are vested in faith communities, and the rent is free,” she said. “We’ve seen hundreds of neighbors whose individual residential rents have doubled or tripled through our residential program, but we were really stunned it would happen at the commercial level, especially for a philanthropic enterprise.”

Harrison D-2 offered a monthly lease agreement that is “much more favorable than they had previously in the neighborhood,” O’Brien said.

The new area is larger than the B Street facility, so there’s room for growth, Milligan said. About 1,000 families used the pantry at B Street each year, she said.

“Our leaders for over six years have dreamed of expanding to the school-age children bracket,” Milligan said.

Like other local districts, Harrison D-2 hosts food-assistance programs in several schools in partnership with churches and the region’s primary food bank, Care and Share, O’Brien said. But the district has not had one in Stratmoor Hills, a neighborhood in southwest Colorado Springs.

The pandemic intensified the need for emergency food supplies, O’Brien said, and the rising cost of groceries this year caused another spike to occur.

Districtwide, up to 68% of families with students in D-2 schools qualify for the federal government's free and reduced lunch program, O’Brien said, which indicates they are low-income.

New requests for food at Westside Cares have increased from two families a week to 14, Milligan said.

The agency also has seen a 600% increase in the amount of rent assistance distributed, she said, with 348 families needing help with paying rent last year, due to rents doubling or wages lagging behind the increased cost of living.

Leaders from Stratmoor Hills United Methodist Church and Broadmoor Community Church–United Church of Christ also are contributing to the pantry's relocation.

But more volunteers are needed, Milligan said. A volunteer training will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Stratmoor Hills Elementary School gym, 200 Loomis Ave.