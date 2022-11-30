The El Paso County Salvation Army is earnestly accepting volunteers and applications for hired bell ringers to man its dozens of iconic red kettles outside Colorado Springs stores this holiday season.

As part of its Red Kettle campaign, the local entity sets up a total of 54 donation buckets in the county when at full strength. But just 60% of those locations are currently manned due to a deficit in bell ringers, said Corps Officer Capt. Doug Hanson, who leads the local Salvation Army chapter.

“There is a huge need for volunteers," Hanson said, noting that the chapter is "sounding the emergency alarm" over its lack of volunteers.

"Where we don’t get enough volunteers, we have to supplement with paid employees.”

The ultimate goal is to be 100% volunteer-serviced with no paid employees within three years, Hanson said. Currently, though, volunteers make up roughly 18% of the Salvation Army's bell ringers. As a result, the chapter has opted to pay interested citizens $13 per hour as an incentive to cover the volunteer deficit and keep the red kettle stations running.

In total, volunteers average just under 2,000 of the 10,000 total hours bell ringers put in per holiday season. The first of the bell ringers took to store entrances on Nov. 11 but were deployed in full on Black Friday, Hanson said.

So far this season, each kettle is averaging $49 raised per hour — less than last year's average near $59 per hour but far over the national average of around $20 per hour. Hanson said giving usually increases closer to Christmas Day.

“We’re almost triple the national average for giving in Colorado Springs, because it’s such a generous community,” he said.

While last year's campaign fell about $60,000 short of the $500,000 goal, Hanson remains optimistic that if do-gooders answer the bell-ringing call, the organization can meet that goal in 2022.

“We think we can still hit it," Hanson said, "but we sure hope people will respond.”

Hanson said El Paso County residents can know that their dollars and coins dropped in the buckets stay in the county and go toward those in need here. The Salvation Army's local chapters are "financially independent," he said, and are not supported by the national entity.

Funds from the Red Kettle campaign will go toward the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program, where parents receive the gifts that community members purchase for them and then give them to their children. The organization, which has served El Paso County since 1889, also houses the homeless, serves veterans, provides affordable housing for seniors and helps with rent, food and other social services.

“With the downturn of the economy and the need for our services increasing, it’s all the more crucial that our red kettle campaign be successful,” Hanson said.

Those looking to apply as a hired bell ringer should bring two forms of identification to the Salvation Army at 908 Yuma St., a spokesperson said.

To volunteer to ring or donate to the campaign, visit helpcoloradosprings.com.