Every smidgen of planning, implementation and success that Margaret Dolan has gained from amassing workforce strength for decades can be applied in the newest hat she put on last week as CEO of Pikes Peak Community Foundation.

“This job represents the culmination of every bit of experience I have over my career,” she said.

She and her husband moved to Colorado Springs from Tennessee 18 months ago to be closer to family. She had been working from home as an independent consultant in venture capital funding.

Dolan’s previous work spanned community leadership, philanthropy, civic engagement, economic development, business ownership, and nonprofit management and governance.

All of which adds up, she said, to being well-positioned to achieve her goal of helping the foundation identify a vision with other community leaders who want to move the region forward in a sensible, intentional way.

She’s spending much of her initial time meeting with city officials, including representatives from the mayor’s office and Colorado Springs Utilities, and nonprofits such as Pikes Peak United Way, the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corp. and the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs.

“They all have plans with elements really important to uplifting this community and making it resilient and vibrant,” she said.

“Collaboration” is a word Dolan uses frequently because it’s central to her belief that working together is necessary to improve the community.

“I think if we could arrive at a shared vision, we can really move the needle, and philanthropy can play the role philanthropy can play,” she said.

The community foundation works with some 200 funds and donor groups from “grassroots to grass tops,” Dolan said, to advance philanthropic projects that benefit the community.

Whether large or small, contributors who give $5 a month to $1 million at a time, the charitable efforts are mission-driven, she said, meaning each has a purpose in mind.

“Sometimes people think philanthropists are wealthy people, but the community foundation is in a unique position to attract investments for everybody,” she said.

The community foundation’s assets totaled $94 million at the close of 2021, Dolan said, with $87 million in net assets.

While investments have been volatile this year, she said the foundation’s 2021 year-end balance was up over the end of 2020.

Part of her job is to accelerate the growth. Her main strategy for doing so?

“Arriving at the shared vision that philanthropists, governments and businesses can look at and use metrics to see measurable improvement and quantify the return to the community,” she said.

The community foundation began creating a partnership model under the previous CEO, Gary Butterworth, who left in May after six years at the helm. Earlier this year, the foundation brought 10 other nonprofit offices into its new headquarters at 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., under the Philanthropy Collective.

Groups save money on operations and together brainstorm tactics and funding for projects and programs in sectors such as the arts and conservation.

In that same vein, a new “Pikes Peak Fund for Racial Equity” debuts Wednesday, said Kevin Farley, foundation spokesman. Money will support businesses owned by people of color, to “show the community we could work better in serving underrepresented parts of the community,” he said.

Donors of color will be able to leverage their collective strength, wealth and insight to support and empower their communities, he said.

Grants awarded from the fund will be determined by an advisory committee and distributed to “organizations, leaders, and programs that equitably address issues and opportunities impacting communities of color,” Farley said.

The Pikes Peak Community Foundation is perhaps best known for acquiring Venetucci Farm in Security in 2006, under a bequest from the Venetucci family to preserve the land.

After contaminated water supplies in the Security-Widefield area and the pandemic interrupted a cherished tradition of opening the pumpkin patch to schoolchildren each fall, the ritual has returned, Farley said.

About 2,000 area kindergartners will trek to the farm in the coming weeks to pick out a big orange globe to take home. The farm also is open Fridays-Sundays for the community to obtain pumpkins, hayrides, craft activities and flowers grown on the land.

Dolan was one of 23 applicants for the CEO position, Farley said.

She emerged as the top contender among the selection committee of six of 14 governing board members because of her diverse background, experience in team leadership, financial acumen, strategic vision and other qualities, Farley said.

Dolan describes herself as a leader who has an ability to build relationships yet never walks into a room thinking she’s the smartest person there.

“I like to draw on the wisdom of others,” she said, “and I like to be in the work and not sit on the sidelines.”