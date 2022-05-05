It’s time to rest, relax and enjoy life outside the office, says Gary Butterworth, CEO of Pikes Peak Community Foundation for the past six years. Prior to that, he worked for the private El Pomar Foundation in Colorado Springs for 18 years.

Butterworth, 49, will step down mid-May to recover from what’s seemed like breakneck-speed advances, a global public health crisis notwithstanding.

“Many of us have felt the strain certainly of the pandemic, and we’ve had a lot of changes at the community foundation over the past six years,” he said Thursday. “I’ve given a lot to it and want to spend some time caring for myself.”

The organization’s board has formed a search committee to find a replacement and has appointed board treasurer Katie Willemarck as interim CEO.

“Gary has done so much good for Pikes Peak Community Foundation and our community,” board chair Andie Doyle said in a statement. “We know he will continue to do great things for the Pikes Peak region.”

Butterworth said he plans to stay in the area.

During Butterworth’s tenure, assets of the Pikes Peak Community Foundation increased from about $55 million to about $100 million, which Butterworth said is a result of more people leaving money or other gifts in their estate for the benefit of the community.

“That work is representative of the staff, board and people who have trusted us with helping them with their philanthropy,” he said.

The organization since 2016 has undergone what leaders call a dramatic transformation that refocused its work towards collaborative, community-based philanthropy.

Colorado Springs has a strong tradition of investing in community enterprises and nonprofit work, Butterworth said. The Pikes Peak Community Foundation evolved from the Colorado Springs Community Trust, which was founded in 1928 by residents who believed the region needed to create a permanent charitable endowment to improve the overall quality of life.

Generosity has increased in recent years, Butterworth said.

The Pikes Peak Community Foundation led a drive that began in 2020 and continued into last year, raising $1.9 million from local donors for a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund and Artist Recovery Fund that was distributed to beneficiaries in El Paso and Teller counties.

Under Butterworth’s leadership, the community foundation also championed new construction projects, including the Pikes Peak Summit House atop the mountain, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum downtown and Panorama Park in southeast Colorado Springs.

One of the foundation’s long-term operations, the iconic Venetucci Farm in Security, weathered unforeseen contamination of the Widefield aquifer, which was saturated with toxic compounds originating from firefighting foam used at Peterson Air Force Base. That forced the farm to stop selling edible goods in 2016 and dried up revenue.

But the Pikes Peak Community Foundation and its related Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation, which oversee the property, have rejuvenated the institution with flower growing, events and activities, including the traditional fall pumpkin giveaway.

“The farm, which we’ve been known for, is alive and well and vibrant,” Butterworth said.

Pikes Peak Community Foundation also developed The Philanthropy Collective, a new consortium that brings together 10 individual foundations in new office space under one roof at 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., to fund mission-driven community programs. The collective held a ribbon-cutting last month.

Butterworth said one of the charges when he was hired in 2016 was to build a spirit of collaborative philanthropy in the region.

“That’s been the vision and priority, and it was a big lift,” he said. “I feel very good about where the community foundation is — where someone can come in and build on our successes.”