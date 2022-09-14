It’s never been about Phil, community leaders said Wednesday in lauding Phil Lane, board chairman and secretary of the John and Margot Lane Foundation, a family-based grant maker in Colorado Springs.

“It’s always been about others and what impact he could have on making this community our community,” said Brenda Smith, president and co-owner of the Garden of the Gods Club and Resort.

Lane received the eighth annual Smith-Tutt Positive Impact Award from the Colorado Springs Leadership Institute.

The award, named for Smith and R. Thayer Tutt Jr., vice chairman and chief investment officer of El Pomar Foundation, recognizes an individual or group of people that have collaborated on a specific cause, program or project that resulted in “creating extraordinary leadership benefit for the Pikes Peak region.”

Recipients have a background of nonprofit leadership, commitment to the cause for which they have been nominated and going beyond simply funding it.

Leadership, Lane said, is about “showing up.”

“Ninety percent of success is being there,” he told the crowd of 200 attendees at Wednesday’s annual awards ceremony.

Lane, Smith and Tutt were among the group that founded the Colorado Springs Leadership Institute in 1996 to enhance the quality and quantity of leadership in the Pikes Peak region.

It was a time when nonprofits were not working together well, Tutt said.

As a result, the sector was not advancing the community in the way that younger up-and-comers thought it should, he said.

A quarter of a century later, a focus on collaboration in the nonprofit sector is flourishing, organizers said, and the project for which Lane won exemplifies the spirit of the award.

Lane, acting CEO of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum and owner of Culebra Properties, was honored for his work with The Philanthropy Collective, which opened earlier this year under a model that’s new to the community.

Ten different charitable foundations and organizations have offices under one roof in a renovated building at 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave. They share space and expenses, swap expertise to address the region’s “most significant challenges” and bring funders to the table on projects.

Lane and his family’s foundation are the driving force behind the novel consortium, stepping forward to purchase the building, Smith said.

“Phil understands these organizations could be stronger, and if they’re not paying lease expense, they’re building equity,” she said. “He understands what could happen when community leaders share a vision.”

A public food emporium and meeting space called The Well occupies part of the building, with revenue helping fund the overall investment.

The Philanthropy Collective is owned and managed by a group of six investing foundations under the name 315 Collective LLC.

The concept germinated about a decade ago, Lane said, with the goal of inspiring and accelerating philanthropy in the community and by getting funders to collaborate, “hopefully we can be more efficient.”

He declined to say how much the Lane Foundation has donated to the startup but called it a “substantive investment.”

His family foundation formed after his parents, John and Margot Lane, sold their business, Lane Affiliated Companies, which they grew to become the eighth-largest Pepsi-Cola manufacturing and distributing company in the nation.

Today, Lane sees Colorado Springs as being on a rocket ship trajectory.

“You can point to several areas that are doing great — our downtown is vibrant, things are going on at the airport — and there are several opportunities to lift up those areas.”

Lane's “passionate caring” for the community is visible in the philanthropic efforts of the Lane Foundation, said Jim Johnson, president and CEO of GE Johnson Construction Co.

Lane displays “heartfelt generosity and sincere concern for the community,” said Pam Shockley-Zalabak, president of CommuniCon Inc. and chancellor emerita of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

“He perseveres when others don’t,” she said.

Colorado Springs Leadership Institute also honored Haley Chapin, executive director of Tri-Lakes Cares since 2010, with the Cathy O. Robbins Award for Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership.

“She sees everyone who walks through the door as a person, and not a number or a stereotype,” said Robbins in announcing Chapin as the winner.