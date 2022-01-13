Dr. Emily Ptaszek, who heads a nonprofit health provider in Naples, Fla., has been named president and CEO of Peak Vista Community Health Centers, a Colorado Springs operator of medical clinics for the indigent.
Ptaszek, who started her career as a clinical psychologist, will join Peak Vista on March 28, replacing Lisa Ramey, who has been serving as interim president and CEO since former CEO Pam McManus stepped down in March after 29 years with the organization. Ramey also is Peak Vista's chief medical and dental officer.
“Dr. Ptaszek has spent the last decade of her life removing access barriers to healthcare for those in southwestern Florida. Her passion for providing whole-person, accessible care is undeniable,” Ramey said in a news release.
Ptaszek became CEO in 2019 of Healthcare Network, which serves 50,000 patients in the Naples area, after spending more than five years as chief operating officer and vice president of operations. She joined the nonprofit as chief psychologist and head of behavioral health services in 2013. Ptaszek also has taught master of health administration classes at Florida Atlantic University since April.
Ptaszek also was a staff psychologist for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Cape Coral, Fla., where she specialized in trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder. She also was a clinical psychologist for her own practice and two others in Naples. She received a doctoral degree in psychology from Loyola University Maryland and has master's degrees in counseling psychology from Loyola and business administration from Florida Atlantic.
“Dr. Ptaszek is passionate about building cohesive and purpose-driven teams that can create lasting change, drive process improvement and ultimately build a healthy, trustworthy organization,” Dr. Robin Johnson, chair of Peak Vista’s board of directors, said in the release.
Peak Vista operates medical, dental and other health care clinics in 28 locations in the Colorado Springs area and eastern Colorado, serving more than 93,000 patients with more than 800 staff members and an annual budget of more than $100 million.
