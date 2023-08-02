El Paso County leads the nation in benevolence for helping children in foster care or aging out of the system and homeless kids whose families are re-entering housing.

The county is a top user of CarePortal, said Mike Worley, president of Beautiful Redemption, a nonprofit organization that implements the system in Colorado.

The online platform operates in 32 states to match financial donors in local communities to emergency appeals from agency caseworkers for beds, food, clothing, school activity fees, sports costs, birthday gifts, infant supplies and other items vulnerable children need immediately.

Since the online fundraising tool started locally in 2016, El Paso County has served 16,104 children, amounting to an estimated economic impact of $5.4 million, according to Worley.

He credits the involvement of 56 faith communities of varying religious affiliations as a key reason for the generous response.

“They are the hero in all of this,” he said.

Nonprofits in the region also are actively involved in the efforts, said Catania Jones, director of Children, Youth and Family Services for the El Paso County Department of Human Services.

“They help stretch the safety net for those in need,” she said.

Two organizations in Colorado Springs, Love Your Neighbor and Sleep in Heavenly Peace, build free bunk beds complete with mattresses and bedding, when such requests come in, for example.

Foster parents have just 30 days to provide a list of required items for children staying in their home, including a bed. If they can’t do that, the children are moved to a different home.

The Department of Human Services is limited by funding and state statutes as to how much assistance it can supply in child protection cases, Jones said.

“Community support is invaluable in helping with needed supports to stabilize families and foster placements,” Jones said.

What also boosts CarePortal’s usage in El Paso County is that caseworkers from human services, two school districts and homeless service providers — all of whom must be registered with the program to participate — are quick to post current needs, Worley said.

While beds, food and clothes are the most-requested items, money for car repairs, rent and utilities’ payments for families, furniture other than beds and toys also are in demand.

Among current needs, a father of two children ages 2 years and 4 months old needs a calling card for his cellphone to keep in contact with the team assisting him, and a mother of three children ages 15, 11 and 9, who was involved in a crash a few weeks ago and is unable to get to work, seeks money to pay for car repairs.

The appeals are disseminated geographically, so anyone who signs up as a potential donor and lives within 10 miles of a request gets notified by computer, electronic tablet or phone application when a request is made.

“It’s a way to really help your neighbor, the people in your community who are struggling in real time,” said Patsy Woods, who responds to requests on behalf of Pulpit Rock Church in Colorado Springs.

At any given time, at least 110 specific appeals from caseworkers are waiting to be fulfilled in El Paso County, she said.

“I think people really want to help and be a part of kindness and offer people a little something to help them move through the life they’re living right now,” Woods said.

Kids in foster families and biological families, teens aging out of foster care at age 18 and emancipating, kids in schools and minors in families moving out of homelessness are the primary recipients of the program.

“Organizations and agencies have an agreement with CarePortal to use it as another tool to help them meet the needs of families and children,” Woods said.

Donors can be anonymous or named, they can be connected to a church or business, or just sign up as an individual philanthropist.

In El Paso County, 77% of requests are met, according to the CarePortal website. Among her duties, Woods helps raise funds for appeals that are having trouble finding a donor.

In addition to El Paso County, CarePortal is available in Fremont, Cañon City, Pueblo, Teller, Douglas, Denver, Arapahoe and Jefferson counties in Colorado, Worley said.

He and his wife came out of retirement to start Beautiful Redemption because “every child’s beautiful, every story can experience redemption, and it takes a community,” Worley said. “We saw a gap in what the faith community could do and what they were actually doing and said we have to step into this.”

Worley is looking for at least 20 more faith communities to sign up to contribute to area wishes, which can be done by anyone at https://www.beautifulredemption.com/.

The national CarePortal site is at CarePortal.org.