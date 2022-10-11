A nonprofit that helps find new homes for pets of terminally ill patients is among 11 nonprofits and businesses that likely will be forced to move when the city replaces the aging Colorado Springs Senior Center next year.
Safe Place for Pets, whose pets are featured for adoption in The Tribune each week, has operated its offices and a temporary shelter for up to 14 cats in the city-owned Golf Acres Shopping Center, named for its proximity to Patty Jewett Golf Course, for five years. The nonprofit will likely have to find a new home when construction starts on a new senior center next summer.
A beauty parlor, dental practice, laundromat and three other nonprofit organizations, are among other tenants in the complex on North Hancock Avenue.
“We have been looking at other locations, and everything we have seen is triple the $800 a month we are paying for the 960 square feet we have here,” said Karen Spencer, a board member for Safe Place for Pets. “We have 50 active volunteers, and we would lose our volunteer base if we had to move to Fountain or Peyton, where we could find a cheaper place. We could put all the pets in foster care until they are placed, but that would be tricky.”
The tiny nonprofit has an annual budget of $111,000 and just three part-time employees, so absorbing a huge rent increase and other costs related to moving, such as remodeling and deposits, would be difficult, Spencer said. Board members have unsuccessfully sought a new location, so they turned to a Denver commercial real estate agent to help them. The group needs to find a home by Thanksgiving Day to have enough time to remodel the new space and complete the move, she said.
Ryan Trujillo, assistant chief of staff for Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, said all tenant leases expire March 23 and the city anticipates all will have to move by the second or third quarter so construction can begin next summer on the new center. The city is considering four options for where the center would be built on the 4.25-acre site, but he said most of the buildings in the shopping center likely would be demolished under any of the options.
Senior Heritage Plaza and most of the buildings on the south edge of the property are not owned by the city and would not be affected by the project.
“The shopping center was built in 1953 and needs significant repairs. The biggest complaint about the current senior center is that there isn’t enough parking close to the center for the people that use it,” Trujillo said. “We can now build a safe and accessible center with more parking that can continue to be an asset to the community and will be larger to accommodate the growing number of older residents who use this facility.”
The city expects to spend $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to build a 25,000-square-foot center — about 50% larger than the current facility — that would be completed in late 2024, Trujillo said. The larger building would allow the center, operated by the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, to offer more programming beyond the exercise and art classes, social clubs and continuing education, and could accommodate some nonprofits or businesses that serve center clients, he said.
The city will use comments from a recently held neighborhood meeting and results from a recent survey to select one of the four alternatives in about a month, Trujillo said. That process also will help determine whether any current tenants could be part of the new center; a selection process would follow that decision. He said the city also is looking into whether it can offer tenants some help in moving to new locations, with an answer expected next month.
Mike Kelly, owner of Kelly’s Optical, plans to move his business next month from Golf Acres to the Nearby Bon Shopping Center and hopes his customers — many of which live in Senior Heritage Plaza or are clients of the senior center — will follow him. He said the rent at his new location is triple what he is paying at Golf Acres and he has already spent $16,000 on deposits, utilities, remodeling and other costs for the new location with additional costs still to come.
“I have a stable customer base because this shop has been here since 1969, but I am concerned about all the small businesses in this center. We are a tight-knit group. You have to be creative and hustle to survive something like this,” Kelly said.
Yvette Mota, owner of the Beauti Parlour, said finding a new location that won’t force her to raise her prices for her mostly senior citizen clients has been a major challenge. She has no interest in moving and returning two years later as a tenant in the new center and may decide to not “do hair anymore.”
Rose Marie Wilson, a resident of the nearby neighborhood, said she doesn’t want the shop to move and will miss both the shop and its two beauticians.