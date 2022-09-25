Dozens of bereaved families gathered at the Life Church in east Colorado Springs on Sunday to honor their slain loved ones and commemorate the National Day of Remembrance for Murdered Youth.
Mothers of Murdered Youth, a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit, holds the event every year to grieve with one another and offer support. Sunday was the 25th such event, according to Jennifer Romero, founder of MOMY.
“Sadly, the list of murdered youth grows every year,” said Romero, whose son Gino was shot to death at age 13 in 1997. “We’ve already had 26 new ones this year.”
Several members of the law enforcement community attended the event, including Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, Fountain Police Chief Chris Heberer, Assistant District Attorney Brent Nelson, and El Paso County Undersheriff Joe Roybal.
Romero’s profound grief over her son’s death led her to create MOMY 25 years ago as a support system for parents and families enduring a similar loss, she said.
“When your child is murdered, it's the most devastating thing that can happen in your life,” she said. “Without the support of somebody who actually knows what you’re going through, it’s virtually impossible to pull yourself out of it.”
To that end, Romero works tirelessly on behalf of local families whose sons and daughters were lost to violence. The nonprofit holds monthly support group meetings, lends support during courtroom trials, and offers a listening ear for people who are reeling from the sudden, brutal loss of a loved one. Sometimes, she said, it helps to talk to someone who truly understands.
“MOMY is not just for mothers,” Romero said. “We’re here for anyone who needs us. And when we say, ‘I’m really sorry for your loss,’ you know we mean it, because we’ve lived it.”
At Sunday’s remembrance, Romero greeted every arriving family member with a hug or a handshake, laughing with some, crying with others. She knows most of the people who attend these events, because she follows their homicide cases, and periodically checks on them to see how they’re doing.
“I’ve had people stay at my home before, because I was afraid they would commit suicide,” she said.
Pam Lively has been attending the event since her daughter, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs student Angelina Sicola, was found strangled in her off-campus apartment in 2013. For Lively, events like these are part of her “survivor’s toolkit,” she said.
“I hope to one day have justice for Angelina,” she said. “It’s a comfort to me to know that, if (her murderer) is caught, one of these people will be standing by my side in court.”
Some family members hesitate to use the word “murder” when referring to their lost loved ones. But Romero and MOMY vice president Jim Hughes use it often, to underscore the senselessness of their loss, and the impact on those left behind.
“I prefer the word, to be honest,” said Hughes, whose 18-year-old son Nathan was stabbed to death in 2008. “My son was murdered. That’s what happened. To me, there isn’t another way to say it.”
Nathan Hughes, Angelina Sicola and Gino Romero were just three of the more than 100 faces on poster boards inside the church on Sunday. All the displayed photos were submitted by friends and loved ones of the murder victims.
“This isn’t all of them,” Hughes said. “Some of the families have asked us not to put the pictures on display.”
Romero said each of the murder victims owns a piece of her heart.
“They’ve become my family,” she said.
MOMY is not only a support group, but also an advocacy group whose motto is “Stop the Violence.” They attend anti-violence rallies and have developed working relationships with local law enforcement and the district attorney’s office, Romero said.
“There are better ways to resolve a disagreement, or a fight, than by killing someone,” she said. “We’ve got to find a way to stop the killing.”
Romero acknowledges that, despite MOMY’s efforts, families will continue to lose their sons, daughters, brothers and sisters in brutal and senseless ways. The fight seems unwinnable, but it’s still worth fighting, she said.
“We’re here,” Romero said. “And we are not going to quit.”