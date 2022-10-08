Rosie the tarantula, 400 butterflies, an Upside-Down Jellyfish and a Thorny Devil Stick Insect were just a few of the unique and special features welcoming 500 guests at the Butterfly Pavilion's fundraising Butterfly Ball.
1STBANK Center in Broomfield had been transformed into a beautiful world of science and education for the formal gala Sept. 30. And by evening's end attendees had helped raise $444,000 toward what is to become a huge new facility in that city.
VIP guests were greeted with brightly colored wrist corsages and boutonnières, sure to be popular with the butterflies and insects.
Central to the arena was a lighted, plant-filled Monarch Menagerie housing the 400 colorful butterflies, a delight for guests who stood quietly as endangered Monarchs floated onto hair and long gowns.
Butterfly Pavilion volunteers were there for guests who wanted up-close visits with tarantulas, especially soft, pink Rosie, a Chilean Rose Hair Tarantula, who climbed into willing hands.
In another area were virtual reality demonstrations with guests taking wildlife safaris and having animal experiences. Also high-tech fun was a 360 Video Booth in place of a photo booth.
After dinner the nonprofit's top annual award winners were introduced, offering guests an opportunity to meet the couple who founded Butterfly Pavilion in 1995, Mike Weissmann and Rachel Williams. Weissmann's eyes twinkle as he describes his earlier days with his Bugmobile and years working with his wife on butterfly and invertebrate projects internationally. Her specialty is the education.
The Monarch Award went to Local Hive Honey, premium, raw and unfiltered honey originated as Rice's Lucky Clover Honey in Greeley in 1924. A portion of Local Hive sales goes to benefit Butterfly Pavilion's Pollinator Awareness through Conservation and Education initiative. Accepting the award were COO Mike Knuth and CFO Luke DiTomas. There were jars of Local Hive at each dinner place setting for guests to take home.
Patrick Tennyson, president and CEO, gave an update Butterfly Pavilion's new location, designed to serve even more people as "environmental stewards" in "the only invertebrate-focused zoo of its kind accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums." Today, 350,000 guests visit each year in its 30,000-square-foot Westminster location. Its continuing mission: to inspire the next generation of conservationists while researching ways to protect habitat globally.
Fundraising has commitments over $25 million for the $55 million project planned to open in Baseline, a developing neighborhood in Broomfield at I-25 and Highway 7. It will have 81,000 square feet with desert, ocean and rainforest biomes, labs and educational facilities. Nearby is the Adams County District 12 STEM School.
Serving on Butterfly Pavilion Board of Directors: Randy Ahrens, Garret Baum, Nathalie Brochu, Phillip Cross, David DeMott, Rich Jarboe, Rachel King, Chris Lane, Courtney Loper, Kenneth Monfort, Chad Schneider, Dave Weidner, and Tennyson.