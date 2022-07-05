Several notables in history are credited with originating the idea that people should be the change they wish to see in the world.

Embracing the sentiment — promoted by such sages as 20th century Indian lawyer and peacemaker Mohandas “Mahatma” Gandhi — many parents advise their children to stand up and do something, rather than sit around and complain.

Now, a Colorado Springs nonprofit organization will train today’s rising generation how to do that.

The Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission, which for the past 20 years has enlightened elementary-age children on ways to be at peace with themselves and others during its annual summer Peace Camp, is pivoting to focus on activist training for teens.

The week-long camp will teach 13- to 17-year-old adolescents nonviolent advocacy skills for justice and peace, says organizer Heidi Cooper.

The session will be held July 25 through July 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, at the Knights of Columbus Hall at Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave. The cost includes a $25 registration fee and a $60 materials fee, and full or partial scholarships are available.

To request a scholarship, obtain more information or volunteer during the week, email Cooper at heidicooper719@gmail.com. To register online, go to https://bit.ly/3FDdhrS.

The new spin on summer camp was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cooper said.

The pervasiveness of social issues, such as racial equity, the environment and youth mental illness, has generated a heightened awareness and interest in activism among adolescents and young adults, Cooper said.

“What we were seeing is that youths were already expressing the need to be activists in their world; they were creating initiatives at their schools and in the community,” she said. “It seemed like there was a need for us to share skills with them.”

The Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission, formed in 1978 by nuns and other residents who wanted to provide “an alternative voice committed to raising community consciousness” has been doing what it preaches.

The organization’s nonsectarian members have taken a cue from Gandhi to promote "nonviolent resistance" by bannering, demonstrating and educating people in their protests of war, nuclear weapons, taxes funding military operations and what they see as oppressive political policies.

They’ve advocated for human rights’ protections, nonviolent conflict resolution, environmental sustainability, anti-poverty initiatives and an end to weapons of mass destruction.

A planning group met for six months to create the teen training program, Cooper said. It's nonpartisan in nature and for any teens interested in nonviolent activism, engaged citizenship and how the city solves social problems.

Brainstorming led to identifying what activism looks like in Colorado Springs in 2022 and successful tools adults who have been in the trenches have employed, she said. Organizers then connected with like-minded groups to help deliver the messages.

“We’ve involved different types of activism — everyone from the League of Women Voters to Warm Cookies of the Revolution, Food to Power and Colorado Springs City Council — for youth to see the ways we respond to social issues as an activist,” Cooper said.

Participants will visit City Hall, permaculture gardens, a soup kitchen, Inside Out Youth Services for LBGTQ+ teens, and Concrete Couch, which includes youth in building public art displays and parks.

They’ll meet with Councilwoman Yolanda Avila, who since 2017 has represented the poorest area of southeast Colorado Springs, and Julie Ott of the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region, to understand how the Black Lives Matter movement produced the city’s Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission.

The volunteer group makes recommendations to City Council to “promote improved understanding and relationships between the police department and the public,” according to the city’s website.

Teen participants will learn communication skills, mindfulness strategies and steps of initiative planning, Cooper said, as they hear first-hand about the impacts of planning, action and policy changes.

“They will explore spoken word, music and art as activism,” she said, including Colorado Springs’ Poet Laureate, Ashley Cornelius, talking about how poetry can speak to change.

Some of the program’s elements were gleaned from the organization’s Peace Camp model, in which each day brings a new perspective, and everything ties together on the final day.

On Friday of that week, youths will showcase an “activist initiative,” a project each is passionate about and wants to pursue.

“We’re empowering youth to think through these civic problems, really understand them and develop their own initiative to help address a social problem,” Cooper said. “It’s about skill building and civic health.”

Food to Power, formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, which recently opened an educational and productive urban farm in the low-income Hillside neighborhood, has been part of the planning crew.

Teens want to have a voice, said Cordelia Feess-Armstrong, youth education manager.

The organization pays youth interns to learn how food can be the vehicle to achieving economic justice, health equity and community resilience.

“With a flood of media coverage and conversation at their fingertips, they know more and want to be part of the conversation themselves,” she said. “Learning skills in activism helps youth learn where to safely engage and use their voice.”