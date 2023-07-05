After massive upheaval in June that included letting go of its staff, closing the office on Erin Park Drive and canceling all but one of its training sessions, Leadership Pikes Peak is banking on the 47-year-old nonprofit’s flagship program to hoist the organization over the setbacks.

“Money is an issue, and it can be easily solved with a good recruitment for the Signature class, which is underway now,” said Susan Saksa, a former executive director who is helping salvage the organization.

The Signature Program was created in 1980, following the organization’s 1976 founding under the name Citizens’ Goals for the Colorado Springs Community. The name changed to Leadership Pikes Peak in 1999, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

The nine-month Signature class for professionals begins in August and has a twofold mission: to develop participants’ personal leadership skills and help them build community connections. With such knowledge, graduates can progress to be selected for a seat on governing boards, run for elected office or advance to top-ranking positions in business.

“It really puts them in a place to make a difference,” Saksa said.

Tuition for the 2023-2024 Signature Program is $3,950, and need-based scholarships are available. Applications are available at https://www.leadershippikespeak.org/signature. The deadline to apply is July 15.

The board announced last month in a letter to supporters that the sole remaining full-time employee, the executive director, would be terminated.

The board is working with contract employees and volunteers to keep operations going, Saksa said. A board representative could not be reached Wednesday.

But she’s optimistic. The organization has weathered multiple changes in leadership over the years, said Saksa, who led the organization for a decade. Although not to such a drastic degree.

“This organization has had some highs and lows; it’s not the first time it’s struggled around the time frame of an executive director transition — but it’s always rebounded. I’m hopeful that will be the case now.”

Leadership Pikes Peak has retained the simple goal it started with: “Build a thriving community through leadership and service.” The tagline: “Engage. Enrich. Empower. Connect.”

More than 2,400 people have completed its leadership development courses, according to the website, which include sessions for experienced professionals, young professionals, women and teens.

“It’s a difficult thing for a small nonprofit to go through executive director change, and I guess they’ve used up most of their reserves,” Saksa said.

The organization closed 2021 with a $24,400 budget shortfall, according to its 990 filed in 2022. A combination of a nearly $100,000 drop in contributions and grants, and increased expenses led to the financial situation, tax records show. Net assets fell by about $26,000 to a total of $43,000 for that year.

The pandemic and leadership turnover hurt the organization, according to Saksa, although she thinks a recent grant from El Pomar Foundation and a rallying of the community will propel the organization through its challenges.

“If the Signature Program gets going, the rest of the other programs will follow,” she said. “It’s not like they’ve stopped operating; they’re still functioning.”

Other communities, including Denver, Memphis and Houston, have similar local leadership development organizations, which Saksa said have proven to be valuable.

Leadership Pikes Peak consistently earns glowing reviews on social media.

Angie Finch, a property manager and 2009 Leadership Pikes Peak graduate and former board member, wrote that the trainings have been important and life-changing for so many residents, and that she valued and enjoyed the time she spent with the organization.

She won the organization’s 2016 Gary Bostrom Community Inspiration Leadership Award.

Kevan Worley, owner and CEO of the consulting firm Worley Enterprises, said in a social media post that as a 2008 graduate, he’s still in touch with colleagues from that class and continues to work with a few of them on a regular basis.

“The program brought me in contact with a number of organizations with which I have worked over the years,” he said. “In recent years, I have sent a couple of my team members through a couple of the programs.”