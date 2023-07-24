Sounding the fire alarm might be what saves Leadership Pikes Peak.

Having in recent months released all three paid staff, relinquished its office space and moved to operating with a volunteer force and a contract worker, the longtime leadership development program based in Colorado Springs has rallied enrollment for its flagship fall training program beyond expectations.

“COVID did a number on us, but I’m absolutely certain Leadership Pikes Peak is never going away. Could it look a little different in the future? Absolutely,” said Shannon Rogers, secretary of the executive board.

The nonprofit organization, which for 47 years has been teaching people how to become a mover and shaker professionally and personally, has had cyclical ups and downs, leaders say.

But the latest downturn has seemed the most severe.

When leaders earlier this month issued a call to action for the community to support its Signature program, people responded.

Board members had hoped to top last year’s fall registration of 23 participants, but this year’s class that begins next month has 31 people and counting, Rogers said.

“It just is what it is here — nobody signed up until the 11th hour,” she said.

And registration has been extended to July 31, at https://www.leadershippikespeak.org/signature.

The course starts in mid-August and offers 13 segments that conclude on June 6, 2024. Each session focuses on different areas of the community and leadership, such as human services, education, health, military and others.

That main program has been offered yearly since 1980. For now, the organization has put other programs on hold.

“This is a community pillar,” Rogers said. “We just needed to do what was right for the organization, take a breath and regroup, and now we’ve got to pivot.”

Instead of relying so heavily on grant funding, the 14-member board of Leadership Pikes Peak will examine other models for how the organization can be financially successful, Rogers said.

Leadership development organizations around the nation operate with various financial structures, she said. Some are under a chamber of commerce or small business development enterprise. Others are standalones, as Leadership Pikes Peak has been since its 1976 founding as Citizens' Goals for the Colorado Springs Community.

“Even though it seems scary and upsetting, we’re taking time to refocus and move forward in a good, positive, fiscal way,” Rogers said.

One of the organization’s former executive directors, Susan Saksa, has volunteered to put together this year’s Signature program, which Rogers said is shaping up to be a robust class of 2024.

“It’s going to be a great group, and we’re working hard and fast on the program details,” Saksa said.

The organization also received word that a grant funder, the Oklahoma-based Inasmuch Foundation, which has an office in Colorado Springs, will commit to provide a grant in the fall to help the organization recover.

Saksa said she’s seeking project proposals from area nonprofits that class participants can work on as part of the program.