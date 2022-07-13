Thursday morning, Petco Love will present the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region a check for $150,000 as a grant investment in support of the organization's veterinary clinic expansion and renovation project, officials with the Humane Society announced Wednesday.
The presentation of the check will take place at 11 a.m. at Petco on 5020 N. Nevada Ave. Petco Love is "a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier," humane society officials said in a release.
Founded in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million into animal adoption and lifesaving efforts, officials said.
“Our investment in Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, said in a release. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”