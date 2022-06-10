Some employees of a large, well-known nonprofit in the Pikes Peak region recently hoisted a pride flag at work, symbolizing gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, which violated the organization’s internal rules.
But the action has led Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado to review its policies, according to its CEO.
When top leadership was out of the office last week, some Care and Share workers raised a pride flag on the organization’s flagpole at its headquarters at 2605 Preamble Point.
June is observed nationwide as pride month, recognizing LGBT people with parades and other celebrations that promote equality.
The rainbow-colored flag hung beneath the American flag.
As management returned to the office this week, employees who asked not to be identified said they were asked to remove the flag, less than a week after they installed it.
That angered employees who erected it. They declined to be interviewed, saying they feared retaliation.
But employees did not ask anyone at the organization about whether they could fly the flag, and adding a different flag to the pole was against the organization’s policies, said President and CEO Lynne Telford.
The United States flag was installed years ago near the building’s entrance to honor veterans, she said.
“We have never flown any other kind of flag,” Telford said. “We don’t commonly advocate; as a food bank, we’re an inclusive organization.”
It’s not that she or other leaders at Care and Share don’t support the LGBTQ community, Telford said, or that anyone at the organization opposes gay pride month.
“We asked that it be taken down so we could have a conversation,” she said. “We’ll relook at our policy and make sure we do it in a really appropriate way.”
By the nature of its work as Southern Colorado’s primary distributor of charitable food supplies to pantries, schools, churches, nonprofits and other sites, Telford said Care and Share “is inclusive of everybody.”
“We employ everybody, we get donations from everybody, we feed everybody,” she said.
“Care and Share belongs to the community because we’re supported by the community, and we serve the community.”