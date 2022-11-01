A Colorado Springs nonprofit is one of 11 organizations nationwide receiving a grant to support victims of hate crimes.

The local recipient, Voces Unidas for Justice, provides access to safety services for victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse, stalking and other forms of trauma in the Latino community.

The nonprofit will use the $125,000 grant to “develop a grassroots-informed social media outreach and education campaign, train, and coach individuals to answer a dedicated statewide helpline, equip peer supporters to accompany victims while making incident reports, and produce an informational pocket card for police departments and judicial districts,” according to a news release from Futures Without Violence.

Futures, an international nonprofit health and social justice organization, will administer the project and provide assistance for its 24-month duration.

"Victims tend to come from historically marginalized communities who are already unserved or underserved even in the victim services world," Voces Unidas for Justice founder and executive director Kristiana Huitrón said. "We're now able to expand the work we're already doing for people who've experienced violence and use the experience we have being culturally specific and trauma-sensitive."

The grant is funded through an agreement between Futures and the U.S. Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime, according to a news release from Futures. More than 80 organizations applied.

“We could not be more excited about the 11 grantees we are announcing today,” Futures President and founder Esta Soler said in the release. “They are remarkable organizations led by people who understand the imperative to stop hate and help people heal. We know each of them will identify strategies, approaches and models that will be help people and communities heal from hate and trauma. We look forward to working closely with each of them to develop impactful, replicable ways to make communities stronger and safer.”