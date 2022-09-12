A Colorado Springs-based nonprofit dedicated to helping families and individuals with special needs recently launched a local resource database including more than 400 organizations, allowing access to services including legal aid, education, counseling, therapy and more.

Professionals at Need Project Inc. spent more than a year building a list of hundreds of agencies, nonprofits and providers into its all-new Local Special Needs Resource Database, which officials are calling the most comprehensive directory of its kind in Colorado Springs.

"We used every (information gathering) method we could think of," said Bob West, founder of Need Project Inc. "We checked websites, we made phone calls to other organizations, we went to resource fairs and we reached out to parents to find out which organizations they knew about."

West, who has an adult son with cerebral palsy, said an information source like the Local Special Needs Resource Database would have been extremely helpful to him when his son was younger.

"If you're looking to find out about services that are out there for your family, it's extremely difficult in the special needs community to find those resources," he said. "For instance, respite care is a real struggle for parents, and there aren't a lot of organizations that do it. Having them know about them and where they are is such a key for them being successful as parents and as a family."

Some nonprofits will share a handful of resources on their website, but there hasn't been a single place to find them all — until now, West said.

The new website places virtually all the city's special needs resources right at the user's fingertips, according to West. Individuals can search by category or fine-tune their search by using a virtual map that will allow the user to find which resources are closest to their location.

"We've added Google searches, you can search by category, you can search by location, you can see a map, you can search by keyword," West said. "We've added a complete group of search capabilities that make this super easy — and the best thing is that it's all available for free on our website."

Families can also give a review after utilizing a service, which allows other users to decide which resources suits their needs best, officials said.

"There are a lot of families in the special needs community that are struggling to find what they need. Our goal is to be a trusted resource to help these families thrive," West said. "With this database, I feel we have delivered one of the key objectives of our mission."

To learn more, visit needproject.org.