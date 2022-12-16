Gail Nehls doesn’t like telling people “no,” and tries to avoid it whenever possible.
As president and chief executive officer of envida, a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit transportation agency, Nehls believes a reliable means of transit gives a person freedom, dignity and independence. No one, she said, should be deprived of those things.
“I’ve learned a lot, during my time here, about what our services mean to the people we transport,” said Nehls, who has headed the nonprofit for 11 years. “So I like to say: Let’s see what we can do, before we tell somebody ‘no.’ I think it’s our obligation, and our mission, to get people where they need to go.”
Nehls’ commitment to serving the Pikes Peak region is one of the reasons the Colorado Association of Transit Agencies recently named her the Transit Champion of the Year. The annual award recognizes a person who has made noteworthy contributions in the field of transportation.
“For decades, when local or state issues involve transit, Gail is there to answer the call to action with a knowledgeable and insightful voice that quickly articulates not only how transit will be impacted but ultimately what solutions would best serve the community,” said award coordinator Dave Somers. “Where others see barriers, Gail sees opportunities to form collaborative relationships that meet community needs.”
For much of her tenure at envida, Nehls’ focus has been on broadening the scope of the agency’s services. When she first assumed leadership, “we had one contract, five or six vehicles, and maybe six drivers,” she said.
Now, the nonprofit has more than 45 vehicles, over 50 drivers, and has expanded its service area from Colorado Springs to greater El Paso County, including rural areas like Calhan and Ellicott. The agency also provides transport in parts of Teller and Denver counties, officials said.
Transportation is sometimes taken for granted, Nehls said. But for the people envida serves — including older adults, low-income families and people with behavioral and substance abuse issues — a lack of reliable transit can keep them from medical appointments, job interviews, addiction treatment, and a host of other needs.
“If I need to go to the store, or pick someone up, or go to the doctor’s office, I can get in my car and do that,” Nehls said. “But there are so many people who can’t. Those people need us, so they can participate in the community.”
Earlier this year, in response to what Nehls saw as an increased need for transport services, envida acquired Coach Transportation, a for-profit business that shuttles patients to and from medical appointments. The move allowed envida to increase the number of fixed bus routes, provide more on-demand services, and reduce wait times, according to Nehls.
“It was kind of unusual for a not-for-profit to acquire a for-profit company,” she said. “But we did it because we felt we could support the community better with more vehicles, under a brand that is very compassionate and service-oriented.”
The Transit Champion of the Year Award, which was presented at CASTA’s annual awards dinner, has Nehls’ name on it, but it really belongs to the entire agency, she said.
“When an award goes to a single person, especially in an organization like ours, there’s usually a bunch of people behind it,” she said. “We wouldn’t be anywhere without the many people who make this operation go, especially our drivers. They are truly the heroes.”