Colorado Springs local nonprofit, COSILoveYou, is set to host its fifth annual Backpack Bash event throughout seven different locations across El Paso County on July 29 and August 5

Since its start in 2019, COSILoveYou has worked to bring collaborative partnerships throughout the city’s community together to meet community needs throughout the Pikes Peak Region.

The Backpack Bash — a collaborative effort of more than 70 local businesses, nonprofits, schools, church, and government partners, will work to support roughly 12,000 students throughout the county, affording them with a backpack and free school supplies for the upcoming school year ahead.

Being roughly 1,400 backpacks short from reaching their goal, the organization continues to ask for the public’s support by donating new and used backpacks to the event’s cause.

“To donate a backpack simply purchase it at your local Walmart over the next week and drop the backpack in the Backpack Bash bin at the front of the store,” Corrie Smith, a spokesperson for COSILoveYou, said in an announcement Wednesday.

Supporters can also bring donations directly to the Backpack Bash staff at their office, 310 S. 14th Street, between 9 a.m., and 4:30 p.m.

Click or Tap Here for more information on the Backpack Bash.

Click or Tap Here to view the events Walmart shopping list to view suggested donations.

Click or Tap Here to learn more about COSILoveYou.